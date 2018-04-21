Cyclist killed in hit-and-run in Saitama

A 54-year-old man riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Saitama City on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred on National Route 17 in Kita Ward. Fuji TV reported that the victim, Masaaki Kaneko, was found lying on the road at around 12:10 a.m. by a passerby who called 110.

Kaneko was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Kaneko was found about 60 meters away from his bike which had been wrecked by the impact of a car.

Police are studying street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the vehicle.

