crime

DNA test identifies severed remains found in Kitakyushu river last year

3 Comments
KITAKYUSHU

Fukuoka prefectural police are trying to track the last movements of a 29-year-old woman whose severed remains were found in the Yoshida River in Kitakyushu City, last September.

The victim’s identity remained unknown until results of a DNA test this week revealed she was Harumi Hokaike, a resident of Soeda, Fukuoka Prefecture, Fuji TV reported. Her sketonized remains were found with both arms and feet severed.

According to police, there were no traces of any blood or human remains at Hokaike’s apartment, leading investigators to presume she was killed and her body cut up elsewhere before being dumped in the river, which is about 30 kms from where she lived.

Eyewitness accounts report that Hokaike was last seen in her neighborhood at the beginning of summer 2017.  

Police said Hokaike’s parents were deceased and she had been separated from her husband for two years. She had a three-year-old daughter who had been living in a child welfare facility. At the time of her disappearance, Hokaike was living alone. Her occupation was unknown and she was never reported as missing.

Very sad, especially for her daughter to grow up with no mother or father. I hope her daughter grows up to be strong and healthy.

That's a sad story all around even before her gruesome demise

Police need to look into seeing if the woman had any friends or associates in Tagawa.

That place is scary. Those from the area know.

