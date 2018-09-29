Decapitated, limbless body found in Chiba estuary

The decapitated and limbless body of a woman was found Saturday floating in an estuary in eastern Japan, local police said.

Police received a call around 7:35 a.m. from a man who discovered the naked body while fishing in Oamishirasato, a small coastal city in Chiba Prefecture.

An examination showed the body's head, arms and legs were likely cut off using some type of blade, and that there were no other major injuries, according to the police.

The woman, believed to be middle-aged or elderly, is likely to have died less than a month ago, the police said.

