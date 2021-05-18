Decaying body found in suitcase at Lake Biwa

A suitcase containing a body was found Monday on the shore of Lake Biwa in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture.

According to police, an 83-year-old man found the partially opened suitcase, with half its top missing, at around 2:15 p.m. Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He saw an arm protruding and contacted a local government office which sent an official to confirm the report. The official then called police.

Police said the body, which was wrapped in a silver sheet, had started to skeletonize and that they could not determine its gender or age. An autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

