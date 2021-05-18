Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Decaying body found in suitcase at Lake Biwa

2 Comments
SHIGA

A suitcase containing a body was found Monday on the shore of Lake Biwa in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture.

According to police, an 83-year-old man found the partially opened suitcase, with half its top missing, at around 2:15 p.m. Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He saw an arm protruding and contacted a local government office which sent an official to confirm the report. The official then called police.

Police said the body, which was wrapped in a silver sheet, had started to skeletonize and that they could not determine its gender or age. An autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

Skeletonized!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Police said the body, which was wrapped in a silver sheet, had skeletonized and that they could not determine its gender or age. An autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

Not much autopsie possible with an skeleton, I would think. But I understand you can determine biological gender from the bones.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

