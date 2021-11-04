Defendant in fatal Kobe stabbing rampage found not guilty due to insanity

A man arrested over a stabbing rampage in Kobe that left three dead, including his grandparents, and injured two others, in July 2017, has been found not guilty due to insanity.

In a ruling at the lay judge trial on Thursday, the Kobe District Court said the 30-year-old man will be committed to a psychiatric institution, Sankei Shimbun reported. Presiding Judge Kentaro Iijima said the court believed the man suffered from a mental disability and was not of sound mind when he carried out the crimes.

During the trial, prosecutors said the defendant was motivated by dissatisfaction with work and relationships. He was arrested at the crime scene while in possession of a knife and charged with the murder of his grandfather at his family home in Kobe's Kita Ward where he lived with his grandparents and his mother. He also attacked two neighbors there.

The bodies of the his grandfather and his wife, both 83, were found at their home and their 79-year-old neighbor was also found dead nearby. The defendant's mother, 52, and a 65-year-old neighbor, suffered serious knife wounds.

