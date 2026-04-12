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Detainee hangs himself in cell in Hyogo

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HYOGO

A 56-year-old man detained at a detention facility at Himeji Police Station in Hyogo Prefecture is in a critical condition after he apparently hanged himself in his cell on Saturday.

According to the prefectural police, there was a surveillance camera in the man's cell as he was considered a high risk suicide possibility. At around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, a guard became suspicious when the man entered the toilet in his cell and did not come out, Sankei Shimbun reported. Upon entering, the guard found the man hanging with a long-sleeved T-shirt that had been tied to the top of the toilet door.

He was taken to the hospital and remained in a critical condition on Sunday.

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How many people already passed away while in custody in Japan?

https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20251120/p2a/00m/0na/020000c

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