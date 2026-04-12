Detainee hangs himself in cell in Hyogo

A 56-year-old man detained at a detention facility at Himeji Police Station in Hyogo Prefecture is in a critical condition after he apparently hanged himself in his cell on Saturday.

According to the prefectural police, there was a surveillance camera in the man's cell as he was considered a high risk suicide possibility. At around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, a guard became suspicious when the man entered the toilet in his cell and did not come out, Sankei Shimbun reported. Upon entering, the guard found the man hanging with a long-sleeved T-shirt that had been tied to the top of the toilet door.

He was taken to the hospital and remained in a critical condition on Sunday.

© Japan Today