Diamond worth ¥200 mil stolen in Yokohama

Japanese police on Friday were looking for a stolen diamond worth 200 million yen after the pricey piece was discovered missing from a jewelry trade show in Yokohama.
"The diamond stolen on Thursday was valued at 200 million yen. We believe it was stolen from a display case," a police spokesman told AFP.
The 50-carat loose diamond was on display at a three-day show at Pacifico Yokohama where companies from Japan, Russia, China and elsewhere are showcasing their sparkly wares.
According to public broadcaster NHK, the theft was noticed by an employee who noticed the item was missing at 6 p.m. and realized that the display case was unlocked. It was last seen in the case at 5 p.m.
The item, belonging to a Japanese firm, appeared to be the only piece taken from the show, which was not halted over the theft and ends on Friday.© 2019 AFP
klausdorth
"We believe it was stolen from a display case," a police spokesman told AFP."
So, maybe it was in a display case, maybe not? What kind of answer is that from a cop's spokesperson?
papigiulio
No cameras? No guards? If you can afford a 200 million yen diamond you would be able to afford a guard watching the diamond.
sensei258
If there ever really was a diamond, it was probably worth much less, but they will say it's worth 200 million when they file the insurance claim.
Alex Einz
well, if they didnt really care that much.. maybe it wasnt the real cost...