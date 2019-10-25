Diamond worth ¥200 mil stolen in Yokohama

Japanese police on Friday were looking for a stolen diamond worth 200 million yen after the pricey piece was discovered missing from a jewelry trade show in Yokohama.

"The diamond stolen on Thursday was valued at 200 million yen. We believe it was stolen from a display case," a police spokesman told AFP.

The 50-carat loose diamond was on display at a three-day show at Pacifico Yokohama where companies from Japan, Russia, China and elsewhere are showcasing their sparkly wares.

According to public broadcaster NHK, the theft was noticed by an employee who noticed the item was missing at 6 p.m. and realized that the display case was unlocked. It was last seen in the case at 5 p.m.

The item, belonging to a Japanese firm, appeared to be the only piece taken from the show, which was not halted over the theft and ends on Friday.

