Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Diamond worth ¥200 mil stolen in Yokohama

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese police on Friday were looking for a stolen diamond worth 200 million yen after the pricey piece was discovered missing from a jewelry trade show in Yokohama.

"The diamond stolen on Thursday was valued at 200 million yen. We believe it was stolen from a display case," a police spokesman told AFP.

The 50-carat loose diamond was on display at a three-day show at Pacifico Yokohama where companies from Japan, Russia, China and elsewhere are showcasing their sparkly wares.

According to public broadcaster NHK, the theft was noticed by an employee who noticed the item was missing at 6 p.m. and realized that the display case was unlocked. It was last seen in the case at 5 p.m.

The item, belonging to a Japanese firm, appeared to be the only piece taken from the show, which was not halted over the theft and ends on Friday.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

"We believe it was stolen from a display case," a police spokesman told AFP."

So, maybe it was in a display case, maybe not? What kind of answer is that from a cop's spokesperson?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No cameras? No guards? If you can afford a 200 million yen diamond you would be able to afford a guard watching the diamond.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

If there ever really was a diamond, it was probably worth much less, but they will say it's worth 200 million when they file the insurance claim.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

well, if they didnt really care that much.. maybe it wasnt the real cost...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Scary Stories: 7 Japanese Tales That Will Chill You To The Bone

Savvy Tokyo

Inspiring Women

6 Modern Women Redefining What It Means to be Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Women of Tokyo International Film Festival 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Kameido Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

History

The Mummy of Yokokura Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Nikko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Nightmare on Dotonbori: Top Halloween Spots in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon