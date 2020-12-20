Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Doctor arrested for dangerous driving resulting in death

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo on Sunday arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he hit and killed a man in his 80s on Saturday night.

Police said Hiroki Nagase, a doctor who is head of the Chiba Cancer Center Research Institute, has admitted to the charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was quoted as saying he was took his eyes off the road for a second and didn’t see the man.

Police said the incident occurred in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward at around 7:35 p.m. Saturday at a T junction with no traffic lights. The victim was crossing the road when he was hit by Nagase’s car turning right. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This story will disappear, and all charges will be dropped, after the family reaches a settlement with this doctor

0 ( +0 / -0 )

