Driver appeals 16-year prison sentence for ramming motorbike from behind, killing rider

A 41-year-old man who was sentenced in January to 16 years in prison by the Osaka District Court for murder in a road rage case, filed an appeal with the Sakai branch of the court on Wednesday.

Akihiro Nakamura, a former security guard, was convicted in a lay judge trial of killing motorcycle rider Takumi Takada at around 7:30 p.m. on July 2, 2018, after he rammed his motorbike from behind on a highway in Sakai's Minami Ward. Takada, a 22-year-old university student, was knocked off his bike and died of his injuries. The drive recorder in Nakamura’s car showed him tailgating the motorcyclist at a speed of 96-97 kilometers per hour for about one kilometer before he rammed the bike.

Nakamura kept going but returned to the scene. He told police that he rammed the motorbike because it cut across in front of him but he denied any intent to kill.

In filing their appeal Wednesday, lawyers for Nakamura argued that the charge should have been reckless driving resulting in death and not murder.

© Japan Today