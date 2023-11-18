Driver arrested after hitting woman in wheelchair and her husband in Kumamoto Prefecture

Police in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury after he hit a 69-year-old woman in a wheelchair and her 75-year-old husband as they crossed a street on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 10:35 a.m., Kyodo News reported. Police said Katsuteru Fukuda was pushing his wife in her wheelchair across the street on their way to a hospital when they were hit by a car driven by Kanae Kobayashi.

A witnessed called 110 and police arrested Kobayashi who had remained at the scene.

The couple were taken to hospital where Fukuda remained in a coma on Sunday, police said. His wife suffered a broken rib after being knocked out of her wheelchair by the impact.

