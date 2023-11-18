Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Driver arrested after hitting woman in wheelchair and her husband in Kumamoto Prefecture

0 Comments
KUMAMOTO

Police in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury after he hit a 69-year-old woman in a wheelchair and her 75-year-old husband as they crossed a street on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 10:35 a.m., Kyodo News reported. Police said Katsuteru Fukuda was pushing his wife in her wheelchair across the street on their way to a hospital when they were hit by a car driven by Kanae Kobayashi.

A witnessed called 110 and police arrested Kobayashi who had remained at the scene.

The couple were taken to hospital where Fukuda remained in a coma on Sunday, police said. His wife suffered a broken rib after being knocked out of her wheelchair by the impact.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

15 Spots in Tokyo Every Photographer Should Know

GaijinPot Blog

Gakuen-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What I Love About Fall in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Heirin-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

How I Handle My Curly Hair in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: The Iconic Shibuya Gyaru

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping for Children’s Clothes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Daikouzen-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Sanbe

GaijinPot Travel

Ichibata Yakushi

GaijinPot Travel

5 Common English Teacher Interview Questions and How to Answer Them

GaijinPot Blog