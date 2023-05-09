Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Driver arrested for fatally hitting 2 pedestrians in Ehime Prefecture

MATSUYAMA, Ehime

Police in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he hit and killed two women pedestrians on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:25 a.m. Kyodo News reported that Takashi Ugomori was driving a station wagon along a two-lane road with no sidewalk when he hit Sachiko Okayama, 70, and Yoko Doi, 60, both from Ehime Prefecture.

The two women were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Ugomori was driving along the road that curves to the right when he hit the two women who were walking on the left side of the road.

Distracted driving...

Police said Ugomori was driving along the road that curves to the right when he hit the two women who were walking on the left side of the road.

It sounds like he may have been going to fast, in addition to other possibilities like being distracted or intoxicated, etc.

It sounds like he may have been going to fast, in addition to other possibilities like being distracted or intoxicated, etc.

Talk about QUICK to jump to conclusions. None of this was said in the news article. This could have been just an accident. There are many things that could have happen. No reason to bring judgement so quickly.

Distracted driving...

OR, just an accident.

The driver was probably using a smartphone. I see it so often when I ride past drivers on my bicycle in heavy traffic. They can’t keep the car in the lane - startles them when I bang on the door to get their attention.

@Kenji

Distracted driving would still be the cause of the accident. They are not supposed to happen.

Aichi?

Ehime.

Moderator: Thanks for spotting that. It has been corrected.

Distracted driving would still be the cause of the accident. They are not supposed to happen.

Not everyone has reflexes like a cat. Accident.

