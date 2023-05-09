Driver arrested for fatally hitting 2 pedestrians in Ehime Prefecture

Police in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he hit and killed two women pedestrians on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:25 a.m. Kyodo News reported that Takashi Ugomori was driving a station wagon along a two-lane road with no sidewalk when he hit Sachiko Okayama, 70, and Yoko Doi, 60, both from Ehime Prefecture.

The two women were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Ugomori was driving along the road that curves to the right when he hit the two women who were walking on the left side of the road.

