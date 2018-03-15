Driver gets 3 1/2 years for hit-and-run that killed 3-year-old boy, injured mother

A court on Thursday sentenced a 34-year-old man to 3 1/2 years in prison over a hit-and-run incident in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Oct 20 last year, in which a three-year-old boy was killed and his 31-year-old mother seriously injured.

The Mito District Court handed down its ruling against Kenichi Suzuki, Fuji TV reported. Suzuki, an electrician, turned himself in to police the next day and was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death and injury. However, he denied the charge, saying it was an accident.

The hit-and-run occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on a road near Tsukuba Science City. Mari Wada and her son Tenma were crossing the street at an intersection when they were hit by a black station wagon that kept going. Wada and her son were taken to hospital where Tenma died about two hours later. His mother suffered head injuries.

Suzuki’s car was identified through street surveillance camera footage and by an eyewitness account.

It was raining heavily at the time and there are no traffic lights at the intersection where the incident occurred.

In handing down the sentence, the presiding judge told Suzuki: “The boy’s life will never be returned and I want you to think about the seriousness of what you have done.”

