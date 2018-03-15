Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Driver gets 3 1/2 years for hit-and-run that killed 3-year-old boy, injured mother

8 Comments
MITO, Ibaraki

A court on Thursday sentenced a 34-year-old man to 3 1/2 years in prison over a hit-and-run incident in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Oct 20 last year, in which a three-year-old boy was killed and his 31-year-old mother seriously injured.

The Mito District Court handed down its ruling against Kenichi Suzuki, Fuji TV reported. Suzuki, an electrician, turned himself in to police the next day and was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death and injury. However, he denied the charge, saying it was an accident.

The hit-and-run occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on a road near Tsukuba Science City. Mari Wada and her son Tenma were crossing the street at an intersection when they were hit by a black station wagon that kept going. Wada and her son were taken to hospital where Tenma died about two hours later. His mother suffered head injuries.

Suzuki’s car was identified through street surveillance camera footage and by an eyewitness account.

It was raining heavily at the time and there are no traffic lights at the intersection where the incident occurred.

In handing down the sentence, the presiding judge told Suzuki: “The boy’s life will never be returned and I want you to think about the seriousness of what you have done.”


Leaving the scene of an accident carries up to five years in prison where I come from. Vehicular manslaughter carries a further five years. This joker got off very lightly I think.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I don't know what the "hit and run" punishment was here, but it needs to be noticeably larger than whatever the worst drink driving penalty could ever be. Otherwise you are encouraging anyone who has had a drink and been in an accident to flee the scene.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Stupid sentencing he should be at least 10yrs in prison.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Where I'm from, 10 years for careless driving resulting in death, plus 2 years for hit-and-run.

3 and a half year for a dead kid, that's just ridiculous.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

For the life of me, I don't understand the leniency of the penalty given to him. The presiding judge should also consider giving him a punishment by serving the community like helping out in orphanage once a week for 5 or more years.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Sometimes I feel the judges are very lenient in cases where they could envision themselves,,, but lack of empathy in other cases... Had this guy stopped and called an ambulance right away who knows...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Again? Justice fails, they are too busy attending medieval reenactment festivals.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

the presiding judge told Suzuki: “The boy’s life will never be returned and I want you to think about the seriousness of what you have done.”

Here's 3 1/2 years in jail for killing a 3 year old! What a JOKE! The "seriousness of what you've done"? 3 1/2 years in jail for killing a baby? Is the judge serious?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

