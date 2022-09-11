Drunk driver arrested after head-on collision kills 2 women

Police in Takahagi, Ibaraki Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after his vehicle collided head-on with a car, killing its two occupants, a 53-year-old woman and her 79-year-old mother.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 8:25 a.m. Sunday on a curve along a municipal road. Public broadcaster NHK reported that the car driven by Sho Kobayashi, a company employee from Kitaibaraki City, drifted over the center line and slammed into the light car being driven by Sachiko Ohara. Ohara’s mother, Teiko, was in the front passenger seat.

Police said the two women were taken to hospital where they both died of hemorrhagic shock. Kobayashi was taken to a hospital after sustaining minor head injuries. Police said a high level of alcohol, which surpassed the blood-alcohol limit for driving, was detected during a breathalyzer test administered at the hospital.

