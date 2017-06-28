Education ministry, police warn teens against SNS-related scams

A leaflet created by the National Police Agency and Japan's Ministry of Education (MEXT) reminds teenagers to be careful of potential SNS-related scams ahead of the upcoming summer holidays.

Japan’s National Police Agency and the Ministry of Education (MEXT) have jointly launched an official campaign calling for teenagers to be careful of potential social media-related scams ahead of the upcoming summer vacation.

In an official message posted on the ministry’s website, the government warns teenagers that SNS-related scams have been on the rise lately, urging them to be careful of potential traps and familiarize themselves with the existing threat.

According to the statement, there were a total of 1,736 social media-initiated child porn crimes over the past fiscal year, the highest number to date. The statement further said that last year, a total of 480 children had been coerced into sending naked photos of themselves to someone they got acquainted with via a social media site, also a record high number.

Nearly 90% of all victims in those cases were teenagers, from junior high to high school age, the government said.

“Summer vacation is the time of year when you’re away from school and feel liberated, but it is also a time of numerous hidden threats. You may be approached by ill-minded adults (who may want to take advantage of you),” the statement reads.

The statement cited four recent cases, including one of a 43-year-old man who had pretended to be a 19-year-old model when he approached a female junior high school student and talked her in into sending him naked photos of herself. The man had been the perpetrator of over 130 similar cases nationwide.

“This is not someone else’s matter,” the statement says, calling on all teenagers who have a smartphone and regularly use social media, such as LINE, Twitter and Instagram, to be careful and not fall for any potential traps through online games, community chats and other sites.

In a leaflet created for the campaign, the government further encourages parents to set up rules regarding their children's smartphone and social media use, as well as to gather information about social media-related crimes.

© Japan Today