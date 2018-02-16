Egyptian sumo wrestler fined Y500,000 over car accident

Egyptian sumo wrestler Osunaarashi paid a 500,000 yen fine Friday following a summary court order after he drove without a license and was involved in a vehicle collision in central Japan last month.

The Nagano Summary Court made the order after prosecutors filed a summary indictment earlier in the day against the 26-year-old for getting behind the wheel without a valid license on Jan 1 and 3 in Nakano and Yamanouchi in Nagano Prefecture, respectively.

The Japan Sumo Association has banned sumo wrestlers from driving following past traffic accidents involving them.

A summary indictment is a simplified procedure that skips court examination and applies to less serious offenses resulting in fines of 1 million yen or less.

Investigative sources said Osunaarashi, the first African-born sumo wrestler who competes in sumo's second-tier juryo division, hit another vehicle on Jan 3 in the town of Yamanouchi.

He initially told the association that his wife was driving but later admitted to police he was behind the wheel, while security camera footage also confirmed he was the driver, the sources said.

Osunaarashi made his elite makuuchi division debut in 2013 and reached No. 1 maegashira, the sport's fifth-highest rank, in 2015.

The traditional Japanese sport has been rocked by a series of scandals in recent months, including an assault that led to the retirement of Mongolian grand champion Harumafuji in November. In January, a senior sumo referee announced his resignation after he was found to have sexually harassed a teenage referee.

