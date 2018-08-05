Elderly couple arrested for killing 50-year-old son

Police in Otaru, Hokkaido, on Sunday arrested a 75-year-old woman and her 76-year-old husband on suspicion of killing their 50-year-old son by smothering him to death with a pillow as he slept.

According to police, Michiyo Honma and her husband Kenji have admitted to the charge of killing their son Ishi. Local media quoted police as saying that the couple killed their son at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Kenji then called police to report what they had done.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The couple were quoted by police as saying they had killed him because he had been acting violently toward them recently.

