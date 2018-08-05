Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Elderly couple arrested for killing 50-year-old son

2 Comments
OTARU, Hokkaido

Police in Otaru, Hokkaido, on Sunday arrested a 75-year-old woman and her 76-year-old husband on suspicion of killing their 50-year-old son by smothering him to death with a pillow as he slept.

According to police, Michiyo Honma and her husband Kenji have admitted to the charge of killing their son Ishi. Local media quoted police as saying that the couple killed their son at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Kenji then called police to report what they had done.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The couple were quoted by police as saying they had killed him because he had been acting violently toward them recently.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

WTF

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Meanwhile in the West:

Orgy of violence leaves at least 37 shot and 3 dead in Chicago

In one particularly short intense spree, 25 were shot in five multiple-victim shootings

WTF is going on in the west?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog