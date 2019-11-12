Elementary school girl slashed by 14-year-old boy in Aomori Pref

An elementary school girl was slashed in the neck by a 14-year-old boy as she walked home from school on Tuesday afternoon in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. The girl, who is in sixth grade, told police that someone came up behind her and slashed her in the neck with a knife and then ran away, Fuji TV reported. The girl managed to make it home and her parents called police.

The girl was taken to hospital. Doctors said the slash was 10 centimeters long and one centimeter deep, but her injury is not life-threatening.

A pedestrian who saw the boy run away gave police a description.

The boy was taken into custody at his home where they found several knives in his room. Police said he has admitted to attacking the girl, whom he did not know, and quoted him as saying he meant to kill her. But he gave no reason.

