crime

Elementary school girl slashed by 14-year-old boy in Aomori Pref

6 Comments
AOMORI

An elementary school girl was slashed in the neck by a 14-year-old boy as she walked home from school on Tuesday afternoon in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. The girl, who is in sixth grade, told police that someone came up behind her and slashed her in the neck with a knife and then ran away, Fuji TV reported. The girl managed to make it home and her parents called police.

The girl was taken to hospital. Doctors said the slash was 10 centimeters long and one centimeter deep, but her injury is not life-threatening.

A pedestrian who saw the boy run away gave police a description.

The boy was taken into custody at his home where they found several knives in his room. Police said he has admitted to attacking the girl, whom he did not know, and quoted him as saying he meant to kill her. But he gave no reason.

She is one lucky girl! I hope she FULLY recovers!

She is one lucky girl! I hope she FULLY recovers!

Yet another one of the legion of kids here who need help, having more than likely been showing signs of it for years, and NO ONE, no parents, teachers, or whomever, thought enough to do something.

Yet another one of the legion of kids here who need help, having more than likely been showing signs of it for years, and NO ONE, no parents, teachers, or whomever, thought enough to do something.

All were probably like "he's a little off. but he'll grow out of it!" and then we get the next Ted Bundy or whatever!

This is very shocking and disturbing news, and the reasoning is just as bad. There must be more to this story and hope we are provided further development details. I with a speedy recovery for the young girl and the best for the parents.

 hope we are provided further development details.

Dont hold your breathe, further details occur here about as often as finding a snowball in hell!

Lock him up for good.

Yet another one of the legion of kids here who need help, having more than likely been showing signs of it for years, and NO ONE, no parents, teachers, or whomever, thought enough to do something.

Well stated.

Lock him up for good.

And don't try to get to the reason behind the action. Just let him rot. Am I right, or am I right?

This kid must have wonderful parents. A murdering psychopath at 14.

