Elementary school teacher arrested for hugging young boy

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 38-year-old elementary school teacher on suspicion of committing an indecent act against a young boy by hugging him in the school parking lot.

According to police, the incident occurred on the afternoon of March 29 at the school in Toshima Ward. NHK reported that Junji Ishida, who lives in Koga City, Ibaraki Prefecture, was waiting for the boy in the parking lot. Security camera footage showed Ishida approach the boy on the sidewalk and take him back to the school parking lot where he hugged him.

The boy reported the incident to his mother. Police said Ishida had admitted to hugging the child but denied any intent to sexually molest him, He was quoted as saying, “I hugged him out of gratitude and a desire to support him.”

The school said Ishida has taken a leave of absence from his teaching position since the beginning of April.

