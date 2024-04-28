 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Elementary school teacher arrested for hugging young boy

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 38-year-old elementary school teacher on suspicion of committing an indecent act against a young boy by hugging him in the school parking lot.

According to police, the incident occurred on the afternoon of March 29 at the school in Toshima Ward. NHK reported that Junji Ishida, who lives in Koga City, Ibaraki Prefecture, was waiting for the boy in the parking lot. Security camera footage showed Ishida approach the boy on the sidewalk and take him back to the school parking lot where he hugged him.

The boy reported the incident to his mother. Police said Ishida had admitted to hugging the child but denied any intent to sexually molest him, He was quoted as saying, “I hugged him out of gratitude and a desire to support him.”

The school said Ishida has taken a leave of absence from his teaching position since the beginning of April.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Kawagoe Hikawa Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 22 – 28, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Shukkeien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The Best Japanese Shows To Get A Sense Of Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Common Bugs in Japan and How to Get Rid of Them

GaijinPot Blog

Utsubuki Park

GaijinPot Travel

Old Kurayoshi Line

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2024

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Asakusa Line

GaijinPot Blog

10 Unique Character Shops in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

My Experience with NordVPN in Japan

GaijinPot Blog