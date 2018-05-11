Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police secure the site where an elementary schoolgirl was attacked in Tokyo on Friday morning. Photo: KYODO
crime

Elementary schoolgirl attacked by man while on her way to school in Tokyo

TOKYO

An elementary schoolgirl was attacked by a man as she walked to school in Tokyo’s Koto Ward on Friday morning. 

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:50 a.m. in Ogibashi, Fuji TV reported. The girl, a 4th-grade student, told police that a man suddenly came up behind her, grabbed her left wrist and slashed the palm of her left hand with a box cutter, and then ran away without saying a word.

The child ran to her school nearby and told a teacher what had happened. The school alerted police.

Police said the girl’s wound is not serious but she was traumatized by the incident.

A witness described the assailant as being in his 20s, of thin build and was wearing a short-sleeved black shirt black pants and sneakers.  Police are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the man.

Scumbag. probably too much of a coward to pick on anyone older than that. I hope they catch him and put him away for a long time. Poor kid

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What a monster! Thank goodness he only cut her hand. Catch this guy!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

