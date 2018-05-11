Elementary schoolgirl attacked by man while on her way to school in Tokyo

Police secure the site where an elementary schoolgirl was attacked in Tokyo on Friday morning.

An elementary schoolgirl was attacked by a man as she walked to school in Tokyo’s Koto Ward on Friday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:50 a.m. in Ogibashi, Fuji TV reported. The girl, a 4th-grade student, told police that a man suddenly came up behind her, grabbed her left wrist and slashed the palm of her left hand with a box cutter, and then ran away without saying a word.

The child ran to her school nearby and told a teacher what had happened. The school alerted police.

Police said the girl’s wound is not serious but she was traumatized by the incident.

A witness described the assailant as being in his 20s, of thin build and was wearing a short-sleeved black shirt black pants and sneakers. Police are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the man.

