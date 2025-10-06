Ex-MUFG Bank employee gets 9 years for stealing gold bars, cash from customer safe deposit boxes

The Tokyo District Court on Monday sentenced a former Mitsubishi UFJ Bank employee to nine years in prison for stealing a total of 395 million yen worth of gold bars and cash belonging to six customers from safe deposit boxes at the bank.

The prosecution had sought 12 years.

According to the ruling, Yukari Yamazaki, 47, stole gold bars worth a total of 333.3 million yen and approximately 61.4 million yen in cash that had been deposited in safe deposit boxes by customers at the Nerima and Tamagawa branches of Mitsubishi UFJ Bank in Tokyo, where she was employed at the time, between 2023 and last year, NTV reported.

During her trial, Yamazaki admitted to the charges, saying she needed the money to make up for losses from FX trading and other activities.

The court heard that Yamazaki had also stolen between 1.7 and 1.8 billion yen from approximately 100 people. She apologized, saying: "Mitsubishi UFJ Bank is a good company that cares about its customers and employees. I am the only bad employee, so please don't think badly of Mitsubishi UFJ."

MUFG Bank has since refunded safe deposit box fees to customers of the two branches during the periods when Yamazaki worked there and is compensating for the losses incurred from her thefts, Kyodo News reported.

© Japan Today