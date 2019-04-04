Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn served 4th arrest warrant; calls it 'outrageous'

Former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn was rearrested Thursday over a new allegation that he was responsible for a $5 million loss made by the automaker, the fourth time he has been arrested in Japan.
The new arrest warrant, served for an allegation of aggravated breach of trust over a payment made to a distributor in Oman, marks another turn for the once-feted auto tycoon, who was preparing to defend his innocence at trial.
He was first arrested in November and taken into detention. In Japan, it is unusual for a defendant who has been released on bail to be rearrested.
According to a source, Ghosn, who had been released on March 6, was taken back to the Tokyo Detention Center in a vehicle from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office that had arrived at his apartment in Tokyo after 6 a.m.
Officials from the prosecutors' office covered the vehicle's windows to thwart the media attempting to capture images of Ghosn. The parking lot of his apartment building was crowded with reporters, photographers and television crews.
The prosecutors served Ghosn with a fourth arrest warrant on suspicion of him having misused Nissan funds paid to the Omani distributor.
"My arrest this morning is outrageous and arbitrary. It is part of another attempt by some individuals at Nissan to silence me by misleading the prosecutors," Ghosn said in a statement sent by a U.S.-based spokesman. "I am innocent of the groundless charges and accusations against me."
The arrest came only a day after the 65-year-old made a surprise announcement on Twitter that he would hold his first press conference since being released on April 11 to "tell the truth about what's happening."
With Ghosn in custody over the fresh allegation, it will be impossible for him to speak to the press.
"I don't understand why Mr Ghosn will be held in custody. It is extremely inappropriate," Junichiro Hironaka, one of Ghosn's lawyers told reporters.
After seeing reports the previous day that he may be rearrested, Ghosn called it "bad news," according to Hironaka.
Ghosn is now facing a fresh claim that he caused Nissan a loss of $5 million by having Nissan Middle East F.Z.E., the automaker's subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates, pay the Omani distributor a total of $15 million between December 2015 and July 2018, with part of it transferred to a savings account over which Ghosn had effective possession, according to prosecutors.
The prosecutors have yet to say whether Ghosn has commented on the new allegation.
Sources close to the matter said earlier the fresh allegation is in connection with the use of part of 3.5 billion yen ($31 million) paid to the Omani distributor from 2012 as sales incentives from Nissan's so-called CEO reserve, a pool of funds Ghosn could use at his discretion at the time.
Some of the funds were allegedly transferred via investment firm Good Faith Investments, run by a senior official of the distributor, to a company represented by Ghosn's wife. The money may have been spent to purchase a luxury yacht for the use of Ghosn's family and other items, according to the sources.
A U.S.-based investment company where Ghosn's son serves as CEO is also suspected of receiving money from Good Faith Investments, the sources said.
Ghosn had been preparing to defend himself against charges that include violating the financial instruments law by underreporting remuneration to regulators over a number of years, as well as aggravated breach of trust in relation to the alleged transfer of private investment losses to Nissan.
During his time in detention, Nissan, Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp all removed Ghosn, the three-way partnership's architect, as chairman and vowed to strengthen the auto group in his absence.
The treatment of Ghosn following his arrest has brought Japan's criminal justice system under international scrutiny, with practices such as detaining a suspect for a long period and conducting interrogations without a lawyer present likened by critics to "hostage justice."© KYODO
sensei258
If I was a billionaire possibly facing spending my golden years in jail I'm run away to a country which does not have an extradition treaty with Japan
sensei258
That should say I'd
zones2surf
But of course!!
And, once again, he will be detained indefinitely!! Certainly for at least 10 days.... so they can "waterboard" him over these new charges. Without any video recording, without his lawyers present!!!
Funny how they did this the day after he announced a news conference!!!
The J prosecutors are beneath contempt!! They are nothing more than inquisitors from the dark ages!!
Bugle Boy of Company B
Hopefully he has prepared his lawyer to make the statement in his place on the 11th.
Cameron
I tell you, Twitter has gotten more public-eye people in trouble than not! Trump’s continued folly, Trudeau’s comments regarding Saudi, Musk and his stock comments, and the list goes on. And now Ghosn. Don’t uber-wealthy people learn from others’ errors? Sheesh!
alwaysspeakingwisdom
Well done Tokyo prosecutors Well done!! Enjoy the cup noodles Ghosn.
ironsword
What a disgusting farce all this is. The so called "prosecutors" just want to stop Ghosn telling the truth to the world at the press conference. This case makes Japan look so bad and just like a 3rd world country.
And yes as I said when this farce started, he should just have escaped from Japan to a country with no extradition treaty. With his wealth it would have been easy to arrange his escape. He is never going to get any justice in Japan who just have to send him away for many years to save face.
GW
At this point in time it seems both prosecutors & defense are making themselves look bad, but the prosecutors are used to it by now I guess having been doing so for so many decades & counting
Cricky
Announce a press conference to defend yourself against prosecutors innuendo and leaks. And get arrested again within hours. So the mear mention of defending yourself gets you arrested. Prosecutors are doubleling down on exposing their distance from lady justice. Medieval barely expresses the backwards system and those who simply follow orders, as its their best excuse for partaking in an unjust system.
Kazumichi
He may not tell the truth but he deserves a chance to talk.
Don't let him run away, and let him have the conference.
alwaysspeakingwisdom
Announce a press conference
on Twiiter aka the internet
but he was not supposed to use the internet
and he violated the terms of his bail
so
he is now
in jail.
Michael Machida
Is this embarrassing in terms of a modern Japan?
paradoxbox
I predicted his arrest just hours before it happened..
anyway, he should have fled. he is never going to receive justice in Japan, the system is a farce.
papigiulio
Who predicted it? SmithinJapan? Anyway, he really must have something shocking to say that they want to hide and arrested him again within LESS than 12 hours after his tweets. I hope he made tons of videos with his side of the story. And more outrage needed.
gokai_wo_maneku
Just an aside, but does he live in the building shown in the picture? That building was built in the 70s and it is hard to believe a billionaire would live there.
theResident
@'WISDOM'
Read the news properly - Nothing to do with the Twitter post. That was made on his behalf. These are further 'charges' referring to some 'payments' in Oman. Probably a load of old tosh - but nevertheless. Totally embarrassing for the legal system to do this however...and yes probably bought about by the announcement of a press conference. But he has most definitely not violated his bail conditions.
Yes - he has been staying in that apartment as Nissan terminated the lease in the Mushroom Building in Azabu. I love close by and see the press camped out.
Sh1mon M4sada
The only issue worth noting about the Japanese justice system is that it's a farce. To grant bail in the first place says foreigners are treated differently to locals, and for bail conditions to be so ambiguous just top off the tenuous nature of laws in Japan. AND, for the defendant to declare publicly, prior to trial, his intention to clear his name via the internet, makes a complete mockery of the court.
Even if Ghosn lose, he's managed to destroy the integrity of the Japanese justice system, and my guess is he is probably ROTFL.
Sh1mon M4sada
HAHAHA, he's not supposed to do alot of things, has he cared?
He had his lawyer request how the prosecution should run their case yesterday, and because his lawyer has celebrity status, tge court will probably grant his request.
mtuffizi
shame on nissan, rnault, mitsubishi, and prosecutors.
how low they can go to destroy a person.
JenniSchiebel
NHK reported yesterday that he was allowed to use the Internet, as long as it was from a computer at his lawyer's office.
Also, well-known public figures usually don't post their own messages on Twitter -- they have a staffer or somebody do it for them. Nothing in Ghosn's bail terms prohibited him from having someone post Twitter messages on his behalf.
And "violating the terms of his bail" was not given as the reason for his arrest.
He was arrested on fresh charges -- not for bail condition violations.
JenniSchiebel
And that wouldn't even work anyway -- the April 11 press conference can still go on, with his lawyer speaking on his behalf.
What's next? Are they now going to arrest his lawyer on trumped-up charges?
Ghosn may very well be guilty, and if he is, he should be punished.
However, the criminal justice system in Japan is well behind the times, and engages in practices unbecoming a free and modern country.
They do things I'd expect to see in some third-world tin-pot dictatorship, not a country that is supposed to be a first-world democracy.
Mr. Q
I get the hostility toward the Japanese criminal justice system, but given its heavy-handed methods, it still doesn't mean that Ghosn is innocent of any of these crimes. He's being charged with funneling a massive amount of money from the company to his family. Sounds like something that needs to be investigated to me.
ginger neckbeard
Does he get his bail money back? Will he have to apply for bail once again?
BlackFlagCitizen
Absolutely ridiculous. Let's keep throwing more possibly trumped up charges against Ghosn to detain him again so he doesn't expose Nissan's internal issues.
Let the man speak. It may show that he was complicit to some extent with orchestrating his compensation, but it definitely will expose Nissan's hand in all of it as well. Oh, we can't have that, can we. What a farce.
Cricky
The telling thing is at the initial arrest, a representative of the Prosecutors office gave a statement saying that other countries should respect the Japanese system? Why would you have to do that? Unless they know it's hardly a defensible argument. On average 30 years incarceration and its exposed the prisoner was innocent. Courts ruthlessly accept a confession after the defendant says it was forced. Carlos might have broken some laws he might not have, but you just can't trust the Japanese legal system to make a decision that involves truth.
gelendestrasse
This whole thing is just casting the Japanese criminal justice system and the Nissan senior management as a farce. I can't believe they're pushing this so much. What a joke.
Sh1mon M4sada
Ok
So are you saying a lawyer disseminating prejudicial evidence via the internet shouldn't be held in contempt of court?
ONLY IN JAPAN....
quercetum
Ghosn should have kept quiet.
Kenji Fujimori
Shogun era democracy, this is no democracy
Sh1mon M4sada
Yes but the hostility is not just about Ghosn's harsh treatment, I personally think the system is so flawed, Ghosn is already receiving relatively better treatment than what a local Japanese would receive. I also think, with his new celebrity attorney, he is likely to get off, ie found not guilty of charges.
quercetum
I do not respect this system at all. They are just playing a game of chess now.
Next move to apply for Bail again. Then they’ll have something else oh Ghosn.
Kniknaknokkaer
Wow Nissan really was his private fiefdom wasn't it.
Sh1mon M4sada
So by your own admission, they are kept out of the justice systemin the first place. That makes the rest of your post irrelevant.
For the avoidance of doubt, I was referring to those who were formally indicted by the justice system.
Hallowed
Hahaha this made my day. Good to hear the thief is back where he belongs!
Good Faith Investments?? What a troll and he should get another decade just for that. Well done to the prosecutors!
buzzyboy
Ghosn has upset the harmony of Saikawa and Nissan and the Tokyo prosecutor's office. So....commanded harmony. Reiwa!
daito_hak
Please read properly people post or stop pretending you don't understand. You should be understanding that I am precisely talking about the fact that Japanese justice system does not rely on rule of law but rather is directly influenced by external entities, the government being one of them. So that makes my post totally relevant and calling it irrelevant precisely shows that you don't have arguments to reply to it.
Geeliez
An elite criminal getting arrested for committing an incredible number of crimes? How outrageous!
He was putting on weight again so it's nice to see he'll get back down to a healthier size
Thadpadaman
Even Renault is turning on him and the French are investigating him. I have no sympathy whatsoever for the man. Conspiracy theories of him being set up are ludicrous to say the least and thankfully the prosecutors here aren't that silly
Disillusioned
This is an internal matter that should have been dealt with by Nissan. Ghosn should never have been arrested in the first place. As Ghosn stated, this is only about keeping him quiet and not allowing him to hold a press conference. He is being railroaded by a kangaroo court system in a corporate coup. It's an absolutely disgusting situation that should not happen in a so-called 'modern' country.
daito_hak
That's not the point. The point is that his rights of the defense and his rights of innocence until proven otherwise are not respected precisely because he is being kept in jail for an outrageous amount of time without being proved guilty. Why people can't understand that?
This new arrest did not come without any reason. It came under the action of Nissan pushing the prosecutors for it because they knew Ghosn wanted to talk publicly about the matter soon and they don't want that. This is disgraceful that prosecutors and the justice system can be manipulated like that.
Alex Einz
Japanese prosecutors absolutely hate when people defy them and keep silent during interrogation, hate it with every single fiber of their body and also afraid, because if they wont get him atleast on something ,every and each exec prosecutor will be shamed and most likely demoted.at this point its about saving their legal career.
That said, this additional arrest simply means they dont think they are able to get the original charge stick 100% and he has quite good chance of getting innocent, so they try to get anything at all to stick... it would be very interesting to see what they can find illegal in using a fund that is legally under his discretion .
Akie
A little bit arbitrary. Why would the court release him in the first place ? Either Nissan has a much stronger case now, or the court made a huge mistake past. Ghosn is a victim, obviously, of the flip-flop. Hopefully, he is OK emotionally.
Alex Einz
Also , I really hope he had his speech prepped for delivery by lawyer ... at this point he shouldnt really care about saving nissan image so I truly hope he spills all their grey doings.
wtfjapan
but he was not supposed to use the internet and he violated the terms of his bail
NHK reported yesterday that he was allowed to use the Internet, as long as it was from a computer at his lawyer's office. He was arrested on fresh charges -- not for bail condition violations.
so it seems the prosecutors dont want him to tell his side of the story, since he clearly didnt break any terms of his bail. Facts are a biatch
wtfjapan
Ghosn should have kept quiet.
and why should he, the prosecutors and Nissan continually leak information of his case on a almost weekly basis
Goodlucktoyou
All most certainly guilty. If he confessed straight away, he could of already served 6 months of his jail time. He is wasting everybodies time and his. He could of done a plea deal, spent 5 years here, then deported to France for another 5 years in prison. But his choice is 6 months on remand, 15 years in prison then deportation to France for another 5 years in prison. If I was super rich. I would go for the 10 year option then retire in my many multimillion dollar mansions and luxury cruisers.
wtfjapan
Don't let him run away, and let him have the conference.
how could he , he was monitored almost 24/7 and surrendered his passports, cant have a conference if your back in detention again how convenient for the prosecutors.
CEOB55
The Tokyo prosecutors are emulating the Chinese secret police, the North Korean secret police and the Gestapo with a dash of vindictiveness and defensiveness characteristic of passive/aggressive behavior. Japan is really becoming a police state and their treatment of Ghosn is a bleak display of this jackboot behavior by the prosecutors. Of course, the French will do nothing about this. Ghosn's lawyers will speak out and they really need to go all in a la Saul Alinsky (wonder how many readers know about Alinsky) to isolate, divide and polarize individual prosecutors and police. So much for reiwa....
drlucifer
I have always being saying that bullying runs in the Japanese genes
this is nothing but bullying, harassment justice.
They are probably out to take back all the remunerations he received from Nissan
in the form of bail money.
Most companies, Ministries and even the prime ministers office all keep secret slush funds
which is used at the discretion of those handling the fund and the public is never informed
how the funds are used.
forzaducati
I would want my 1 billion yen back pronto. With interest. Anyway, he is suspected of something else, not yet guilty, so it seems a bit over the top to drag you out of your home at 5 o’clock in the morning. Even Japanese lawyers think this additional arrest is way over the top. It was funny when the news show I was watching mentioned in closing “wonder how kaigai will be judging us once again over our judicial system, shinpai da”.
Scrote
Arrested again just hours after scheduling a press conference: Japanese "justice" strikes again. The Japanese persecutors are happy to leak their partial and biased version of events to the media, but when Ghosn tries to respond they immediately lock him up.
Meanwhile, the former head of the Japanese Olympic Committee walks away from a corruption scandal: there is zero chance of him being arrested. Friends of Abe accused of rape are not allowed to be arrested. Bureaucrats sell off public land cheaply to Abe's mates and the prosecutors see nothing wrong: no arrests are made there either.
I think it's disgusting that the Japanese "justice" system completely ignores crimes committed by those connected to Abe, but they go after Ghosn like a pack of rabid dogs. It's a disgrace.
fxgai
The omens for Reiwa are not good, if Japan's politicians do not seek to bring their legal processes into the form more befitting of a democratic state of law and justice.
Go Carlos. I am cheering for you.
daito_hak
The French prosecutor is at this time of writing only investigating the case of his wedding at Versailles which according to his lawyers in France, the matter is really not a big deal even if proven. Also an investigation does not mean he is guilty.
Nobody cares about what is your sympathy for him.
That's not the point. Again the point is that he is being put in jail for arbitrary charges and without being proved guilty. It's amazing how people are avoiding the real issue just for the sake of blindly defending Japan.
Ah yeah, so for example what is your comment on them refusing to prosecute and charge the people involved in the Kake Gakuen scandal whose wrong doings have been actually proven? This is your double standard which is actually silly and ludicrous
wtfjapan
All most certainly guilty. If he confessed straight away, he could of already served 6 months of his jail time.
some people are so gullible, why should a person confess to crimes they didn't commit, "almost certainly" does not equal guilty, its the J prosecutors job to compile evidence to show 100% guilt, then a confession isnt required. Many Japanese have spent years in prison for crimes they didnt commit and in almost all cases it was the J prosecutors not doing their jobs correctly that stole those persons freedom and lives from them. Now imagine if it was one of your family members wonder if people would have so much blind faith in Japans justice system then. This isnt about Japan bashing its basic human rights
Thadpadaman
Why are you getting so triggered and even responding to me then? He is guilty as hell and so happy today he is back in jail. Think I'll be happy for a decade at least too haha
BackpackingNepal
I kinda feel he is guilty, something my 6th sense feel about it. But then Japan is not treating him properly as Japan is giving him the raging years.
Let's see about the final chapter, probably in few days or weeks. Case needs to be closed soon, it's becoming an old book.
Ipanema Beach
Agree with other posters here defending Ghosn's actions. He is not guilty because CEOs should be free to spend company money any way they see fit and do what they want. At least this is the case in more civilized countries in the West where CEOs are protected
wtfjapan
He is guilty as hell and so happy today he is back in jail. people just dont get it, if hes guilty as hell why has the trial started , prosecutors should have mountains of eveidence and dont even require a confession, should be a fast trial with the judge reading a guilty verdict.
did you come to this conclusion from all the leaked information by the J prosecutors to the media? these same prosecutors who have a history of manipulation evidence, forced confessions leading to false prison terms. Unless you have a direct phone number to the prosecutors office then it would seem youve concluded your information from these media leaks. LMFAO
bullfighter
He’s hired a set of hot shot lawyers. They can say anything that needs to be said. That’s what he is paying for.
It has been reported that he had trouble finding a landlord who would rent to him.
According to British government advisories, the three countries where he holds citizenship (France, Brazil, and Lebanon) typical typically do not grant bail to foreign nationals. Those same advisories say foreign nationals will spend 24 months in pretrial detention in France, 18 months in Brazil, and as long as the authorities want to hold you in Lebanon.
I am surprised that no one else has mentioned this. The BBC, Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg, CNBN, and others have all reported that Renault has turned over evidence of questionable activities by Ghosn to French authorities. Renault has also decided to terminate his pension.
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-47808730
Not true. There is much more to it than that.
Renault SA and partner Nissan Motor Co. have uncovered payments made under Carlos Ghosn that allegedly went toward corporate jets, a yacht and his son’s startup, leading the French carmaker to alert authorities about potential wrongdoing, according to people familiar with the matter.
The transactions at Renault, Nissan and their Amsterdam-based venture RNBV were revealed in probes and amounted to millions of euros to companies in Oman and Lebanon that may have then been used for the personal benefit of former head Ghosn and his family, said the people, who asked not be be named because the details aren’t public.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-04-02/ghosn-s-spending-on-yacht-jets-is-said-to-draw-renault-scrutiny
Ipanema Beach
Yeah right, as if anyone here thinks these guys know better. These news orgs attacking Ghson proves they are fake news
Kenji Fujimori
By defamation of Carlos, will decrease the stock price further so they can buy out the remaining shares. 7/11 Japan bought out the main US headquarters so now 7/11 is Japanese, how is it any different?
Ex_Res
Lets all see what the judge does in less than 48 hours from now.
wanderlust
Prosecutors are desperate for a conviction, to save face and their 99% record. Otherwise careers will stall, and transfers to remote offices will follow. The establishment fear a loss of their authority.
kyronstavic
I don't know whether he's innocent or guilty of the charges at hand, but the lack of transparency in Japan's legal system make it very difficult to find the truth in the whole matter. If this all goes to trial, I doubt it will be a fair one regardless of his actual guilt or innocence, so it's situations like this that Japan really needs to consider a proper jury system instead of the half-baked tatemae lay judge thing going on now.
Redtail Swift
This is the most draconian farce I've ever seen. He's being prosecuted in the court of public opinion with a one-sided story. One thing is for sure, I will never buy a NIssan as long as I live. This may have nothing to do with the quality of their cars but I won't give money to anybody who smears an innocent man.
GW
LOOK, the vast majority(myself included), point the REAL, 3rd world, dictator dream "justice system" Japan has & employs MOSTLY against JAPANESE btw.
All we want is to see a FAIR trial, if the prosecutors have the evidence, by all means toss Ghosn in jail! But this system of forced confessions & forced detention with no lawyers etc is truly barbaric, I mean we see this in China, NKorea, Russia etc, why on earth does Japan want to be in that crowd...… and make no mistake Japan IS!
Some of us wish for BETTER from Japan, sadly its NOT happening & in fact getting worse over time...……...
gokai_wo_maneku
Ghosn has sent hundreds of millions of dollars to his family and overseas "friends" for vague reasons (like buying a boat). This is all money produced by low paid factory workers etc. We need to embrase socialism.
Cogito Ergo Sum
I take extreme offence to those saying Japanese justice system is like a third-world country. No !! besides " third world " being an econo- capitalistic construct, Ghosn would lo......ng have bought his freedom or have France lean on the " third- world" leader to release him and would now be enjoying himself in a paradise somewhere.
Japan just has an EVIL justice system especially when it comes in collision with foreigners. It's a system meant to DOMINATE or SUBJUGATE foreignness, affirm and sate their inate need for superiority. I know, I SHOULD know, I went through it in a Civil case. It was NOT civilized.
Darmstadt
@bullfighter: Well said mate. As expected, not a single Ghosn fanboi has responded to any of your points and instead whine on about third world countries and dictatorships or whatever haha, as if any of that would change anything. It is pitiful
On another note, it was an absolute outrage that such a criminal was released in the first place into the public. Thank god they won't make this same mistake again.
theResident
@goodlucktoyou: There are no 'plea-deals' in Japan. You can serve some of your sentence in your home country, but from application, which you can't file UNTIL you've served half your time has been take taking people on average another 3 years to get approved.
Jalapeno
Very slick, Nissan.
They had this charge in their back pocket to serve up in case it was needed, and turns out, they felt this time it was needed to silence him.
Well played, Nissan. Well played.
Wellington
Glad Carlos the Jackal is back in jail and the farce of his release is now over for good. He's ghosn back to jail!
Let's see the "Razor" get him out of this one, and wouldn't be surprised if he quits him after seeing the scale of Hot Carl's crimes.
Cricky
he made so much money? that the best he can do is live in that crappy apartment. I'm a slum lord and there is no way I would reside in such a poo hole, nor would I expect my Tennents too either. But thankfully I don't have a Japanese company gunning for me. See a police person, as a gaigin don't make eye contact and flee the area. Lest you spend 30 years in jail then get exonerated.
Viktor Cernatinskij
Ghosn is very lucky that prosecutors did not charge and arrest him for each month or week separately. That would be a new Guinness record!!!
papigiulio
This!