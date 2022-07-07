"Ex-PM Abe shot from behind while campaigning in Nara"

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was unconscious after being shot by an unidentified gunman while giving a stump speech on a western Japan road on Friday morning, police and firefighters said.

The former leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party was shot from behind while visiting the city of Nara as part of campaigning for the House of Councillors election scheduled on Sunday.

Police detained the assailant at the scene.

Abe fell to the ground after two apparent gunshots were heard and was rushed to hospital.

Editor: Story will be updated shortly.

© KYODO