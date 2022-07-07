Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Photo: AP file
crime

Ex-PM Abe shot from behind while campaigning in Nara

45 Comments
TOKYO

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was unconscious after being shot by an unidentified gunman while giving a stump speech on a western Japan road on Friday morning, police and firefighters said.

The former leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party was shot from behind while visiting the city of Nara as part of campaigning for the House of Councillors election scheduled on Sunday.

Police detained the assailant at the scene.

Abe fell to the ground after two apparent gunshots were heard and was rushed to hospital.

Editor: Story will be updated shortly.

© KYODO

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Wow. Doesn't seem like Japan.

-2 ( +8 / -10 )

Doesn't look good. He's in a state of 'cardiopulmonary arrest'. We all know what that usually means.

13 ( +14 / -1 )

He was shot on an open street, at a bus stop nearby!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

O M G!! A dark day for politics in Japan and the world at large.

-5 ( +9 / -14 )

Sad news. Hope Abe san makes it.

Will be interesting to see how the gun control freaks explain this.

-22 ( +8 / -30 )

Unbelievable! Tragic news.

1 ( +10 / -9 )

Same exact thing happened to a Nagasaki mayor.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Probably dead. Shocking news. The killer wants to go to prison.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Wow. Doesn't seem like Japan.

You may be surprised to know that there have been 22 political assassinations in modern Japanese history.

14 ( +17 / -3 )

Awful news.

RIP.

-4 ( +4 / -8 )

Nobody should attack another human being, even politicians.

1 ( +9 / -8 )

EvilBuddhaToday  12:27 pm JST

Sad news. Hope Abe san makes it.

Will be interesting to see how the gun control freaks explain this.

Please elaborate.

10 ( +12 / -2 )

2 shots in the back with a shot gun. Loan gun man or…. Time will tell, maybe.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

You wouldn’t expect that in a country like Japan that has safe and stringent gun laws

-5 ( +6 / -11 )

Incredibly sad news. Sure, he represents much of what is wrong with Japan and it's political system. But, that does not justify being murdered in cold blood on a public street. Just horrible. Third-world BS.

8 ( +12 / -4 )

If anyone thinks gun laws do not work just compare the gun homicide rates for Japan and America.

2 ( +10 / -8 )

That won't be necessary.

Whether you agree or disagree with him politically is not relevant at this point. This is an attack on democracy and must be treated as domestic terrorism.

10 ( +15 / -5 )

Japan has a long history of politically-motivated assassinations, let's not go all Pollyanna here. And yes, plenty of people here have guns, some registered, some not. Wake up.

2 ( +9 / -7 )

Wish we had more details on this.

Like what the motive was and the gun type.

My guess a double barrel hunting rifle.

-11 ( +0 / -11 )

I am very sad to hear this and hope he recovers.

-1 ( +6 / -7 )

Latest news release says he is showing no vital signs.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I am very sad to hear this.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

He was shot with a shotgun not a handgun, so his chances of survival are not good

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Shocking news. Not an Abe fan, but he didn't deserve this at all.

10 ( +12 / -2 )

I guess the election will be postponed

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

2 shots were fired from behind. A Yamagami Tetsuya, in his 40s was arrested on spot for attempted murder.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Shocking and tragic event. RiP.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Wish we had more details on this.

Like what the motive was and the gun type.

This happened less than an hour ago, details will come soon.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

That poor man and his poor family and friends.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Shot from behind in a cowardly attack. I hope he recovers fully. Thoughts with him and his family.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Assassination of an former prime minister of Japan by a Japanese assassin. I never would have thought it could happen!!! I hope he recovers!!!

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Hopefully, he’s OK, but it looks bad.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Video and photos from a bystander. The attacker is Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, of Nara City.

https://twitter.com/ScottMStedman/status/1545247944562974721

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Wow... holy cow... I hope he is okay

0 ( +1 / -1 )

When I heard shotgun I immediately thought it might have been an old dude who can't live on his pension like the shinkansen fire bomb a few years ago.

Hopefully he will recover but it's not sounding good. Must have been terrifying for all the people there too, terrible.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Bodyguards? Shotgun?? maji kaaaa? Just watched the footage. Just how??

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

This should never have happened, I wonder how anyone could get close enough with a shotgun to do this.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

RIP

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

My thoughts and prayers with him.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

@fighto

RIP

You do realize that RIP means -rest in peace ?

The article doesn't say Abe is dead.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

"Ex-PM Abe shot from behind while campaigning in Nara"

Well, perhaps an inappropriate comment at a time like this, but Article 9 breathes a sigh of relief... it will be interesting to see the shooter's motivation. Good luck, Abe-san. You should have retired when you had the chance...

-3 ( +4 / -7 )

He got shot in the chest with a shotgun, western news agency ,say cardiac arrest and unresponsive

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

"Gun safe Japan"

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

Abe was shot in the back not the chest.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

This should never have happened, I wonder how anyone could get close enough with a shotgun to do this.

The news photos are showing the weapon appears to be a sawed off shotgun concealed in some sort of gym bag or duffel.

News agencies are reporting two bodyguards also shot.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

As far as gun attacks go ,Japan has the deserved reputation as a "safe" country, but Japanese history has a long and bloody tradition of political assassinations. I detest Abe, but he doesn't deserve to die at the hands of a deranged individual. It's ironic to think that had "justice" taken its course, Abe would now have been safely housed in private quarters at taxpayers' expense instead of fighting for his life in a hospital. Let's all hope he can soon recover from his wounds (and retire from politicking).

8 ( +10 / -2 )

At the extremely slow pace that they loaded him into the medical helicopter, it appears that he most likely is deceased.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

One shot in chedt, the other one in the neck. From 3 meters, with a shotgun. Unfortunately, survival chances are minimal

2 ( +3 / -1 )

We don't know anything about the motivation of the shooter, but Abe was involved with organized crime throughout his career. No amount of talk about "safe Japan" is going to make this news surprising.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The very initial video has him APPEAR to look unhurt after the first shot. He just turns around and looks at him.

Over/Under on Yakuza involvement? I suspect so.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

This should never have happened, I wonder how anyone could get close enough with a shotgun to do this.

It shouldn’t have happened, but it did. You have a lot of evil and sick people that will always find a way to harm others.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Shocking, especially coming out of Japan. I've been to Japan several times. There always seems to political speeches on the street. Most people don't seem to pay much attention. But I never thought something like this to happen. Very sad.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Tragic

No matter what you think of his politics he didn't deserve that.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Zeram1

Allegedly shot twice in the back at close range with a shotgun, it seems unlikely he could survive. A sad day for Japan.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Overzealous mods at work again.

Abe is dead. It was announced on the radio.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Sad...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

a key question is how can a guy with a shotgun get within close distance to the former prime minister while giving a speech??

0 ( +1 / -1 )

To the lefties enjoying this news. Shame on you.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Sad that people can't shed their own biases during time of tragedy.

I pray this was just a Japanese citizen disgruntled due to mental illness and nothin else.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Good grief, what is happening? America, Demark, now Japan? Why are people all over suddenly so trigger happy?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This photo shows the attacker and the altered weapon. Strange looking.

https://www.asahi.com/articles/photo/AS20220708001406.html?iref=pc_photo_gallery_2

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If it’s one of the far-leftist commies then I hope the Japanese government rounds up all of the commies including the foreign leftist living here in Japan.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Whether we agree on him or not, shooting someone on broad daylight is not a Japanese thing to do. Maybe in the US it's normal, but not in japan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A shotgun either shoot a slug or buckshot,both is probably fatal if up close

0 ( +0 / -0 )

