Ex-SDF member arrested over 5 murders says he was annoyed by nagging family

A 38-year-old former Self-Defense Forces member who confessed to killing five people in southwestern Japan told police he was "annoyed by nagging from his grandmother and father," investigative sources said Monday, citing it as a possible motive for the multiple murders.

Trouble with the family members might have prompted Tomohiro Iwakura to kill the five, the sources said, adding the police have searched his apartment in connection with the murders.

One of the two bodies discovered Sunday on a mountain in Kagoshima Prefecture after the arrest of Iwakura was identified as his 68-year-old father Masatomo, who had been strangled.

The other body is believed to be that of his 89-year-old grandmother, Hisako Iwakura.

The three other victims were Hiroyuki Goto, 47, an acquaintance of Iwakura who lived in the same apartment building and two of Iwakura's aunts -- Takako Iwakura, 69 and Kuniko Sakaguchi, 72.

According to the police, Iwakura's apartment was owned by his grandmother and located near her residence in the city of Hioki.

Iwakura was quoted as telling the police he killed all five victims at his grandmother's residence.

Police believe Iwakura first killed his father and grandmother and abandoned their bodies in the forest in Hioki, then killed Goto and his two aunts, who visited the house to check on the residents.

According to officials of the Ground Self-Defense Force, Iwakura was stationed at the GSDF's Camp Kokubu in Kirishima in the prefecture for a year from July 2001 until he voluntarily left the service due to personal reasons in July 2002.

Iwakura was arrested Saturday on suspicion of strangling Goto the previous day.

