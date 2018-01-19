Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Ex-Wallabies star Smith not indicted for alleged assault

2 Comments
TOKYO

Prosecutors decided Friday not to indict Australian rugby legend George Smith for allegedly assaulting a taxi driver on New Year's Eve after releasing him the previous day.

The Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office did not disclose any reason for the decision on the 37-year-old flanker, who played for Suntory Sungoliath in the most recent season of the Japanese Top League.

Smith was arrested on Dec. 31 on suspicion of punching the 58-year-old male driver in the face and chest in Fuchu, a Tokyo suburb, after the driver pursued him for allegedly fleeing without paying his 10,000 yen ($90) taxi fare.

The driver sustained injuries that required around two weeks to heal.

According to police, Smith has told investigators he was drunk and does not remember what happened.

Suntory said in a statement it "again offers apologies to the victim and those involved." The player has been staying at home and the club will later decide whether to allow him to play, the company said.

Smith, who has 111 caps for Australia, was the first player to win back-to-back MVP awards in Japan's Top League, a feat he accomplished in the 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 seasons.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Sounds like the someone got compensated case dropped end of story.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The sweet, sweet smell of buying your way out of a criminal charge. Justice has definitely been done.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

