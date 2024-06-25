Ex-chief public prosecutor in Osaka arrested for allegedly raping colleague

A former chief of the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office has been arrested on suspicion of raping a female subordinate while she was drunk, the Osaka High Public Prosecutors Office said Tuesday.

Kentaro Kitagawa, a 64-year-old male lawyer, allegedly raped the woman at his official residence in Osaka when he was serving as chief public prosecutor from February 2018 to November 2019, according to investigative sources.

The Osaka High Public Prosecutors Office, which oversees the district prosecutors office, declined to disclose the details of the case in order to protect the victim's privacy, including when the alleged rape took place and whether Kitagawa has admitted to the charge.

It is believed that Kitagawa and the victim were alone at his official residence at the time.

In a statement released Tuesday, Tsunekazu Kobashi, the deputy prosecutor of the high prosecutors office, expressed his deep regret at the arrest and added, "We will investigate thoroughly and consider what punishment should be imposed."

Hailing from Ishikawa Prefecture, Kitagawa became a public prosecutor in 1985. He also served as the deputy prosecutor of the high prosecutors office and the head of criminal investigations at the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office.

Kitagawa registered as a lawyer after he retired and is a member of the Osaka Bar Association.

© KYODO