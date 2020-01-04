Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya speaks at a news conference in Beppu, Oita Prefecture, Photo: KYODO
crime

Ex-defense minister denies receiving cash over casino-bribery case

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's former Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Saturday denied receiving about 1 million yen in cash from a Chinese gambling operator involved in a suspected casino-bribery case.

Iwaya, a ruling Liberal Democratic Party member of the lower house, was one of five lawmakers who were questioned by Tokyo prosecutors on a voluntary basis for their alleged receipt of cash from the company, 500.com Ltd.

"I never received money," Iwaya, 62, told reporters in his Beppu constituency in Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

Other LDP member Hiroyuki Nakamura, 58, admitted he was questioned by prosecutors and also denied receiving cash from the company. Donations from foreigners or foreign organizations are prohibited by the political funds control law.

The questioning came after Katsunori Nakazato, 47, who served as an adviser to the company, told investigators he delivered some 1 million yen each to the five lawmakers around September 2017 when he handed 3 million yen in cash to Tsukasa Akimoto, 48, then an LDP lawmaker who was arrested last month over the alleged bribery case, the source said.

Four of the five lawmakers belong to the LDP, headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and the other is a member of the opposition Japan Innovation Party, according to the investigative source.

Iwaya, Nakamura and the Japan Innovation Party member, Mikio Shimoji, 58, belonged to a cross-party group of lawmakers who advocated promoting so-called integrated resort projects.

Japan recently legalized casinos to be operated at integrated resorts in hopes of attracting more foreign tourists and helping to boost the economy after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Questioned on a voluntary basis and denied the accusation.

Well only way to solve this problem is for police / prosecutors to conduct a "raid" on the premises of all suspects and remove all PCs, files, phones etc.

That's how it's normally done isn't it?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Anime & Manga

Capcom Store Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Savvy News

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Japanese Lucky Charms: A Guide to Omamori for the New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #61: Store Label Typo Strikes Back

GaijinPot Blog

Happy New Year From GaijinPot

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Pick of the Best Personal Planners For 2020

Savvy Tokyo