Ex-employee apprehended after 2 nursing home residents die in Saitama

Police officers investigate in the vicinity of a nursing home in Tsurugashima, Saitama Prefecture, on Wednesday, after two female residents were found bleeding and later pronounced dead.

Two elderly female residents of a nursing home in Saitama Prefecture near Tokyo died Wednesday after being found bleeding and unconscious, with police taking a former male employee of the facility into custody.

Police said they received an emergency call at around 4:55 a.m. after a nursing home staffer found the two, believed to be in their 80s or 90s, on the fourth and fifth floors of the five-story facility in the city of Tsurugashima. They were pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Police were searching for an individual who was seen fleeing the scene in security camera footage and apprehended a man in his 20s in the city the same day. He implied he killed the women during questioning, according to the police.

No weapons have been found inside the facility so far, the police said.

There are multiple entrances to the facility where some 60 to 70 elderly people live, and it is not clear whether they were locked at the time the women were found unconscious.

The nursing home is located in a residential area about 250 meters south of Tobu Railway's Wakaba Station.

© KYODO