Ex-justice minister, wife arrested over alleged vote buying

Former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his lawmaker wife Anri were arrested Thursday on suspicion of giving out cash to local politicians and supporters during the wife's campaign in last year's upper house election, investigative sources said.
The arrests will deal a blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe given his ties to Katsuyuki, who served as his special adviser for foreign affairs before briefly serving as justice minister last year.
The Abe administration has recently seen its support rate take a hit over the prime minister's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and a gambling incident involving a former top prosecutor.
The 57-year-old Katsuyuki, a member of the House of Representatives, and his 46-year-old wife are suspected of buying votes in the House of Councillors election last July, in which Anri won a seat.
On Wednesday, Abe's Liberal Democratic Party accepted the resignation of the couple. However, they told the party they intend to continue serving as Diet members.
The development came after parliament ended an ordinary session that ran through Wednesday. Lawmakers have special immunity from arrest while the Diet is in session.
During several rounds of voluntary questioning, the couple denied the vote-buying allegations against them.
Investigators have found Katsuyuki allegedly handed out around 24 million yen ($225,000) in cash while his wife gave out about 1.5 million yen to a total of around 100 people, according to the sources.
Most of the 100 people who were questioned by prosecutors have admitted to receiving cash, the sources said.
Prosecutors earlier found that Kawai orchestrated the campaign on behalf of his wife.
In the upper house election, Anri, a former prefectural assembly member, faced a difficult task to win one of the two seats available in the Hiroshima constituency due to concern she would split the vote with a fellow LDP candidate, the then-incumbent veteran Kensei Mizote.
Mizote failed to win re-election due to the conservative vote being split, with another incumbent backed by opposition parties retaining the seat.
The LDP headquarters offered an unusually large amount of 150 million yen to Kawai's camp during the campaign and prosecutors are examining whether cash was drawn from the fund and given to supporters during the campaign.
Katsuyuki allegedly offered sums from 50,000 yen to over 100,000 yen each to prefectural and city assembly members, heads of local governments as well as supporters in Hiroshima Prefecture, according to the sources.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Katsuyuki offered an apology for causing trouble to all parties concerned.
However, he maintained that his political activities have never been in breach of the law.
Anri declined to comment on the advice of her lawyer.
Katsuyuki, a seventh-term lower house member, served as Abe's special adviser for foreign affairs before assuming his first ministerial post in charge of justice in a Cabinet reshuffle in September.
However, he stepped down the following month in the wake of a separate scandal over his wife's election campaign.
On Tuesday, Anri's state-paid secretary was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for five years, for illegally paying campaigners during the upper house election.
Anri will lose her seat when the secretary's sentence is finalized, allowing a court to recognize the prosecutors' request for the application of guilt by association to the election law.© KYODO
28 Comments
Login to comment
Kobe White Bar Owner
How much filth will the population put up with.......
sensei258
Yadda yadda yadda suspended sentences. Don't waste our time and tax "dollars"
JCosplay
Well least they got arrested and have to do some kind of time. I’m from the US, and stuff like this is relatively routine. I know it’s not perfect, but hey, at least it’s something. And with actual dictatorships out there, that stuff would be standard, and encouraged in a lot of cases. So just try to put things in perspective before making your judgments, because the matter how bad it is, it could always be worse you know.
Cricky
Prosecutors have a case? That's unusual, a husband and wife, politically connected oh my there must be something up for this to happen.
kurisupisu
I need some quick cash but I can’t vote so....
klausdorth
Another dirty one or better 2.
But expect the "as usual business" .....
1) Deny and don't remember (well, the drunk excuse probably won't work)
2) Take a deep bow, say that you really do regret ....
...... and continue your life happily after.
Yubaru
It's always the "other" guy when it comes to the constituency and their voting for the LDP. Their "member" is lily white and can do no wrong!
dbsaiya
Arrested and still maintain a seat in parliament? Any other place and they would have been fired. Gotta change the laws, this is asinine.
MarkX
Cricky, I read that this might be a case where the other prosecutors are using this as a way to get back at PM Abe for trying to ram through the public prosecutor that he favored. The article said that it was highly unusual for prosecutors to be so active and pushing a case as they are with this one. I for one don't mind at all.
But I think it sticks to high heaven that they are still allowed to keep their seats and continue to get paid even though arrested!
mu-da
Prosecutors arrest a (former) justice minister. Systemic corruption horizontally and vertically.
Do the hustle
They are Japanese bureaucrats. The most they will get will be a suspended sentence, unless they put it all into their aide and get off without a charge.
Michael Hooper
Prosecutors seem to be concentrating the facts surrounding buying votes, I think they should investigate the source where they obtained the ¥25.5million they paid out to buy the votes!
gogogo
Abe and Aso are doing everything to divert the attention away from them
Abbey
Don't let her off with a suspended sentence ..prison time is needed here ..Husband , too.
n1k1
I am actually against harsh penalization for this type of crime. Financial fines + public service suspensions seems adequate. No detainment and no imprisonment , thank you ! It does feels a bit medieval and after Carlos I am really worried about this aspect of Japan.
Bjorn Tomention
So bail or No Bail ?
Are these two allowed to see each other , communicate with each other, solitary confinement or does life go on as normal and this arrest is just a formality and a show for the media, nothing of any real substance? Or are they in the detention center?
Wallace Fred
Diversionary. Those approval numbers are taking a hit.
expat
Prosecutors don't arrest, they indict. Judges issue warrants. Police take people into custody, or "arrest" them. Get it right.
CEOB55
So if you are Japanese politician, prosecutors make an appointment to arrest you (and then probably let you out pretty quickly)...but if you are French/Brazilian/Lebanese businessman or an American businessman in the automobile industry, you are subject to a conspiratorial deception by the prosecutors and Japan Inc. and thrown into jail...
mtuffizi
prosecutors there not trustworthy.
Kniknaknokkaer
I guess it's his apartment building in Tameike-sanno the reporters have been camped outside for the last couple of mornings.
maremad
Prosecutors will get a warrant 100% of the times they ask to the judges.
Prosecutors can arrest, and can get cutody, and can execute the interrogations by themselfs.
Prosecutors have a say on the legislative power, they can add or change laws, and congress will follow prosecutors directions.
Prosecutors will leak juicy information to the press, like arrests and evidences, so the have total control of the information on public media.
Mary Dacanay
Disappointed to hear about this...it's a given that the Kawaii's will have to go through an investigation but I wonder what will happen to those who received or accepted the bribe money??
Paul
Politicians are pathological liars
Northernlife
Dirty filthy politicians lock em up...
Goodlucktoyou
My father told me as a child, don’t trust used car salesmen.
Now I realize that connected politicians maybe secret undercover car salesmen. Or car saleswomen.
rkom76
Xeno Man
The amount of money is ludicrously small. Even corrupt officials in Southeast Asia and China racked up more money than that.
Brian Wheway
Getting people to vote for you and dishing out money in return, could the classed as bribery? what is the sentence for bribery? my opinion is why should I vote for some one how is not 100% honest and truthful? if they are as sly at this stage, what are they going to be like latter on?