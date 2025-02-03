Ex-lawmaker gets suspended sentence for raping junior high school girl

A Japanese court on Monday sentenced a former member of the House of Representatives to three years in prison, suspended for five years, for sexually assaulting a junior high school girl at a karaoke parlor in Tokyo in August last year.

The Tokyo District Court found Tamotsu Shiiki, 58, guilty of nonconsensual sexual intercourse. Prosecutors had sought a five-year prison term.

Presiding Judge Chikako Murata said Shiiki had committed a "vile" crime that had "exploited the victim's immaturity." The "impact on her mind and body cannot be taken lightly," the judge said.

However, the court deemed a suspended sentence appropriate, noting that Shiiki had already apologized and paid compensation.

According to the indictment, Shiiki assaulted the girl, a first-year junior high school student, at a karaoke parlor in the Kabukicho nightlife district on the evening of Aug 20, 2024.

Shiiki was first elected to the lower house in 2012, securing a seat through proportional representation. He served two terms as a lower house lawmaker.

© KYODO