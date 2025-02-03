 Japan Today
crime

Ex-lawmaker gets suspended sentence for raping junior high school girl

6 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese court on Monday sentenced a former member of the House of Representatives to three years in prison, suspended for five years, for sexually assaulting a junior high school girl at a karaoke parlor in Tokyo in August last year.

The Tokyo District Court found Tamotsu Shiiki, 58, guilty of nonconsensual sexual intercourse. Prosecutors had sought a five-year prison term.

Presiding Judge Chikako Murata said Shiiki had committed a "vile" crime that had "exploited the victim's immaturity." The "impact on her mind and body cannot be taken lightly," the judge said.

However, the court deemed a suspended sentence appropriate, noting that Shiiki had already apologized and paid compensation.

According to the indictment, Shiiki assaulted the girl, a first-year junior high school student, at a karaoke parlor in the Kabukicho nightlife district on the evening of Aug 20, 2024.

Shiiki was first elected to the lower house in 2012, securing a seat through proportional representation. He served two terms as a lower house lawmaker.

A suspended sentence for the rape of a 12-year-old girl by a 58-year-old former Nippon Ishin no Kai lawmaker???

Absolutely disgraceful!

12 ( +12 / -0 )

*A *suspended sentence for the rape of a 12-year-old girl

Can only imagine the public outrage if this absurd sentence was given to a 58-year-old foreigner for raping a 12-year-old Japanese girl.

Japan is becoming notorious for the double standards endemic to its justice system.

Proof in point right here.

-7 ( +9 / -16 )

Ridiculous sentence. The judge needs to be replaced.

10 ( +10 / -0 )

Should be 20 years in the clink.

9 ( +9 / -0 )

had already apologized and paid compensation.

It will give message that anyone can do the same thing in the future, with less consequence?

Why, because this is Japan.

-6 ( +9 / -15 )

Watch how quickly this story drops out of the headlines, then compare with the weeks of outrage over the Nakai and (adult) newsreader scandal.

Who "facilitated this karaoke party"?

Nippon Ishin no Kai?

6 ( +8 / -2 )

