Ex-nurse charged with killing 2nd elderly patient at Yokohama hospital

A 31-year-old former nurse, who was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of murdering an 88-year-old male patient at a Yokohama hospital by injecting a disinfectant into his intravenous drip bag, has been charged with killing another elderly patient in the same way, police said.

According to police, Ayumi Kuboki has been charged with killing Nobuo Yamaki, 88, who was in the same terminal-care ward at Oguchi Hopsital as the first victim, Sozo Nishikawa. Police charged Kuboki with Yamaki’s murder on Saturday, Fuji TV reported.

Kuboki, who was arrested on July 7 over the death of Nishikawa, is also being questioned over the suspicious deaths of 48 patients who died at the hospital from July to September 18, 2016, when Yamaki died.

Police said that Kuboki has admitted to killing both Nishikawa and Yamaki, and that she injected the disinfectant into their drips so they would die when she was off duty. She was quoted by police as saying that if the patients died while she was not at work, she wouldn’t have to go through the ordeal of discussing their deaths with bereaved family members.

Kuboki worked at the hospital, which has been renamed Yokohama Hajime Hospital, from mid-2015 until early 2017.

© Japan Today