Ex-nurse goes on trial for killing 3 elderly patients at Yokohama hospital

YOKOHAMA

A 34-year-old former nurse at a hospital went on trial in Yokohama on Friday over the murders of three terminally ill patients by injecting a disinfectant into their intravenous drip bag.

Ayumi Kuboki, who is accused of killing at least three patients, pleaded guilty during the opening session of her trial at the Yokohama District Court, Fuji TV reported.

Kuboki has been charged with killing Nobuo Yamaki and Sozo Nishikawa, both 88, who were in the same terminal-care ward at Oguchi Hospital, as well as one other elderly patient.

Kuboki worked at the hospital, which has since been renamed Yokohama Hajime Hospital, from mid-2015 until early 2017. Prosecutors say that between July and Sept 20, 2016, 48 patients died at the hospital, including five patients on a single day in late August and four on one day in early September, but Kuboki has only admitted to killing three patients.

After her arrest, Kuboki said she injected the disinfectant into their drips so they would die when she was off duty. She told police that if the patients died while she was not at work, she wouldn’t have to go through the ordeal of discussing their deaths with bereaved family members.

Kuboki was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation for three months after her arrest and was found her mentally fit to stand trial.

The court is scheduled to hand down its verdict on Nov 9.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

The one place where you would expect to be safe. I hope she gets severely punished. In other countries she would get a life sentence for her heinous crime, but as we know, this is Japan……

