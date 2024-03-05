Ex-police inspector ordered to pay ¥800,000 fine for detainee’s death in Okazaki

The Nagoya Summary Court has ordered a 46-year-old ex-Aichi prefectural police inspector to pay a fine of 800,000 yen following the death of a man in custody at Okazaki police station in December 2022.

The incident involved a detainee (then 43), who was in restraints, Kyodo News reported. He was found unconscious and taken to a hospital, where his death was confirmed.

The man was arrested on Nov 25, 2022, for allegedly obstructing official duties and died on Dec 4. The man had been placed in solitary confinement as a result of violent behavior, Kyodo reported. Restraining devices, such as handcuffs and ropes, were used on him for a total of 144 hours.

He was not given access to medicine for his chronic illnesses nor provided medical assistance even though he was refusing meals. He was also showing symptoms of dehydration.

Security camera footage also showed the man apparently being kicked, and the case was referred to prosecutors for assault by police officials.

The Nagoya District Public Prosecutors Office indicted the ex-police inspector in charge of the detention center for professional negligence resulting in death. The other eight officers were not indicted.

© Japan Today/Kyodo