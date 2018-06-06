Fatally abused 5-year-old girl wrote notes pleading with her mother, stepfather to stop beating her

A five-year-old girl who died after being abused by her mother and stepfather left a notebook and memos written in hiragana, filled with pleas to the couple to stop abusing her, police said Wednesdsay.
Police arrested the married couple in Tokyo on suspicion of leaving the woman's daughter unattended without sufficient food or medical care, resulting in her death at their home in Meguro Ward.
According to the police, Yudai Funato, 33, and his wife Yuri, 25, had not given her daughter Yua enough food and had been beating her since late January. Funato is not the girl's biological father.
Police said they have learned from Yuri that Funato regularly told Yua she was fat and forced her to get up at 4 a.m. every morning and write her weight in a notebook. Each day, Yua was given just a bowl of soup and half a bowl of rice.
Police say the parents' neglect of Yua resulted in her death from sepsis caused by pneumonia on March 2.
Yua weighed only 12 kilograms when she was found dead, compared with the average weight for her age of 20 kilograms. She had also suffered frostbite to her feet after Funato made her sleep on the balcony during winter.
In one of the notes found by police, Yua wrote: "I will do better tomorrow than today. Please forgive me." In another, she wrote she was sorry for playing and wouldn't do it again.
Police said the couple told them they didn't take Yua to a hospital sooner because they were afraid their abuse of her would be discovered. In the end, Funato made an emergency call, saying "Our daughter has not eaten for a few days and vomited, and her heart doesn't seem to be beating."
The family had lived in Kagawa Prefecture, where Yua was taken into temporary protective custody twice by a local child welfare center, before moving to Tokyo. Kagawa prefectural police had referred Funato to prosecutors twice on suspicion of injuring her.
When the family moved to Tokyo, Kagawa authorities notified a child welfare office in Shinagawa Ward. Representatives visited the Funatos' apartment on Feb 9 but Yua's mother wouldn't let them in.
Funato was arrested on March 3 for abusing Yua by punching her in the face. However, his wife wasn't arrested at the time. She was quoted by police as saying that she was afraid of her husband and didn't want to get involved.
But on Wednesday, police decided there was enough evidence to charge both of them with fatally abusing Yua.© KYODO/Japan Today
