Female detainee dies after being found unconscious in cell

A woman in her 30s has died after being found unconscious in her cell at a police station in Suwa, Nagano Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to police, the woman was found unconscious at around 6:40 a.m. Saturday by an officer who had come to wake her up, Kyodo News reported. When she didn’t respond, she was taken to hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police said the woman had been detained since July 6 after being arrested for violation of the Stimulant Drugs Control Act.

© Japan Today