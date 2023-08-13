Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Female detainee dies after being found unconscious in cell

NAGANO

A woman in her 30s has died after being found unconscious in her cell at a police station in Suwa, Nagano Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to police, the woman was found unconscious at around 6:40 a.m. Saturday by an officer who had come to wake her up, Kyodo News reported. When she didn’t respond, she was taken to hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police said the woman had been detained since July 6 after being arrested for violation of the Stimulant Drugs Control Act.

I wonder what country she is from. It sounds like she is a drug user that overdosed on her drugs

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Was she held nearly 40 days without any charge being brought?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

She had been in solitary confinement for over one month.

Why?

Were they trying to force her to confess to something she didn't do?

With this kind of thing going on, we may as well be in China.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Since July?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

