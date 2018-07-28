Filipino woman killed in suspected hit-and-run in Saitama

A 56-year-old Filipino woman was killed in a suspected hit-and-run incident in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture on Saturday, police said.

According to police, a passerby called 110 at around 2:30 a.m. to report that a woman was lying beside her bicycle on the street in the city’s Higashi-hongo area.

The woman, who was later identified as Josephine Rameda Ito, was taken to hospital where died due to severe head injuries shortly after arrival, Fuji TV reported.

Police said Ito had been riding her bike home after finishing work at a nearby pub. The back of her bicycle was mangled, leading police to believe she was hit from behind by a vehicle.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the vehicle.

© Japan Today