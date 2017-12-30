Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Former Aum Shinrikyo member arrested for slashing son with samurai sword

1 Comment
GIFU

A 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly slashing his son with a samurai sword in the Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, police said Saturday.

Kiyohide Nakata, a former member of the Aum Shinrikyo cult, was arrested on the spot Friday on suspicion of the attempted murder of his 40-year-old son at their house.

Nakata admitted to assault, but denied attempting to murder his son, telling police, "It's true I injured him, but I didn't intend to kill him."

Nakata slashed his son in the arm and thigh with a 50-centimeter-long sword around 9:50 p.m. Friday, the police said, adding that he was drunk at the time.

A one-time gang member, Nakata later joined Aum as a security officer. The group was behind the deadly 1995 sarin nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway system.

© KYODO

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

I was drunk!?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Massage

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Hall of Fame: The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Health & Beauty

Saving Face: 7 Japanese Tips for Soft and Glowing Skin this Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

American Village

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Purchase food/drink tax free!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Popular

Tsunoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

5 Recommended Places to See the First Sunrise of 2018 in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Change Your Luck for the Better with the Power of Omamori

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot’s Top 10 Japan Destinations in 2017

GaijinPot Blog