Former Aum Shinrikyo member arrested for slashing son with samurai sword

A 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly slashing his son with a samurai sword in the Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, police said Saturday.

Kiyohide Nakata, a former member of the Aum Shinrikyo cult, was arrested on the spot Friday on suspicion of the attempted murder of his 40-year-old son at their house.

Nakata admitted to assault, but denied attempting to murder his son, telling police, "It's true I injured him, but I didn't intend to kill him."

Nakata slashed his son in the arm and thigh with a 50-centimeter-long sword around 9:50 p.m. Friday, the police said, adding that he was drunk at the time.

A one-time gang member, Nakata later joined Aum as a security officer. The group was behind the deadly 1995 sarin nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway system.

© KYODO