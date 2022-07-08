Former Prime Minister Abe dies after being shot while campaigning in Nara

WARNING: Graphic photo shown below.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 67, is dead after being shot on Friday while delivering a stump speech in the western city of Nara two days ahead of a national election, a ruling party source said.
He was pronounced dead at 5:03 p.m.
Japan's longest-serving prime minister was attacked by a 41-year-old man from behind at around 11:30 a.m. when he was speaking in front of Kintetsu Railway's Yamato-Saidaiji Station, police said, adding he collapsed to the ground after two shots were heard. He was rushed to hospital with blood seen on his shirt.
Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Nara, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, the police said. The suspect was formerly a member of the Maritime Self-Defense Force, according to government sources.
"It's not a grudge against the political beliefs of former Prime Minister Abe," the Naha prefectural police quoted Yamagami as saying.
According to the disaster management agency, Abe, who was prime minister until 2020, was also wounded and bleeding on the right side of his neck with internal bleeding confirmed in the left side of his chest.
After returning to his office in Tokyo by helicopter from Yamagata Prefecture where he was campaigning, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the shooting of the former leader "in the strongest possible terms," saying such a barbaric act should never be tolerated.
The assailant's motive is not fully known, he said.
Abe, who was also the longtime leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was in the city to support a candidate running in Sunday's House of Councillors election and there was a crowd of people listening to his speech near the railway station when the attack occurred.
A Kyodo News reporter at the scene saw the attacker silently approach Abe, who had been speaking for several minutes, before shooting him.
Louds screams were heard from the crowd and Abe fell to the ground seconds later. Yamagami was immediately apprehended by police officers.
A campaign staff member was seen desperately trying to revive Abe by pushing on his chest with both hands as he lay on the ground with his eyes closed. People nearby called for medical assistance.
It is a rare case of a shooting in Japan, a country that has strict gun regulations.
The weapon used by Abe's assailant made a noise that could be compared to an explosion and white smoke rose into the air after it was discharged. A gunpowder-like smell could be detected afterward.
The weapon appeared to have its barrel wrapped with duct tape, the reporter said.
Kishida and his cabinet ministers later discussed the government's response to the incident.
Asked about any impact on Japanese politics, Kishida said it was not the right time to think about it, adding nothing has been decided on how to respond to the remaining campaign period through Sunday.
Born into a prominent political family, Abe served as a secretary for his father, former Foreign Minister Shintaro Abe, before being elected to the House of Representatives in 1993.
He had a short stint as prime minister between 2006 and 2007 before assuming the post again in 2012. He stepped down due to health problems after nearly eight years.
During his second term as leader, he pursued economic policies dubbed "Abenomics" which were marked by massive monetary easing, fiscal stimulus and structural reforms aimed at beating deflation and turning the nation's stagnant economy around.
Abe made efforts to bolster Japan's security alliance with the United States and raise Japan's profile overseas, while seeking to promote reform of Japan's U.S.-drafted pacifist Constitution.
U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said he is "saddened and shocked" by the shooting.
In 2014, the Abe administration went ahead with a reinterpretation of the Constitution to enable the use of collective self-defense -- defending allies even without an attack on Japan itself -- and expanded the role of the Self-Defense Forces under new security legislation in 2016.
The hawkish conservative sometimes drew the ire of Japan's Asian neighbors over wartime issues. In December 2013, Abe visited Tokyo's Yasukuni shrine, viewed as a symbol of Japan's past militarism, provoking a strong response, especially from China and South Korea.© KYODO
gintonic
Sad day for Japan. This is beyond politics.
William77
I’m totally shocked,this is not the way to die.
Today is a day where democracy and peace fail.
May his soul rest in peace.
natsu823
RIP
jojo_in_japan
Sincere condolences to Mrs.Abe and family
Seigi
Very sad day in Japan's modern political history.
Bungle
I cannot say I liked the guy, but he deserved better than to be shot in the back.
nonu6976
Doctor says it was from the front - all the reporting was wrong.
Olive
Condolences to his family and friends. A terrible way to end a life.
rcch
I was hoping he could be one of the lucky ones, even after being shot multiple times, there’s always hope, but… no. Rest In Peace.
koiwaicoffee
Terrible, shocking news. RIP.
exexalien
I disliked the man and disagreed with practically everything he did, but he didn’t deserve to go out like that. Sad, shocking news.
itsonlyrocknroll
Deepest heartfelt condolences to his wife and family. A very sad day for the people of Japan and a cowardly act.
moonbloom
Police and the media have been quick to report a couple of days before the election that the killer has said he had nothing against Abe's political beliefs...and then report nothing is known about his motives.
B. Jay
nonu6976Today 06:27 pm JST
6 hours to announce he died, after being dead 30 secs after he got shot.
I know it's the Japanese way to wait for a doctor to confirm, but 6 hoursAs courtesy and custom demands, they wanted the 1st of kids Mrs Akie Abe, the wife to be present and inform her first before going public with the news. There's nothing wrong with that.
NOMINATION
Nara
Alex
I was never a particular Abe fan, but goodness, what a horrible way to go out. The man did not deserve this. May he rest in peace, and all my condolences to his family. Truly, what a sad day for Japan...
HAZEL ROCES
RIP
B. Jay
ClippetyClop
A new national holiday or two in his honour would be nice.
Pergillian
Not the Japan we know.
Gobshite
In my years living here, can't say I understand Japanese politics, but this isn't the way to solve grievance, whatever it may have been. This is truly a shocking event.
Condolences to Abe's family and friends,
Bobo
What was the reason? Abe masks?
Antiquesaving
My condolences to the family.
Perhaps it is time for Japanese politicians to embrace the modern world and end the "campaign Van" and join the 20th century with TV adds and time and join the 21st century on social media.
We are no longer 1950s, We are 2022 and anything and everything can be ordered online, 3D printed and a how to make just about anything is available online on YouTube, etc..
Apparently the assassin made his gun and I suspect we will see more of this type of thing and not just guns but all sorts of things and devices.
Nemo
They worked on him for over 4 hours when he was DOA. That had to be because of his position. I hate to consider what kind of deficits he would have had if they had miraculously brought him back.
And I agree with other posters, his security team dropped the ball. He seemed uninjured after the first blast. I apologize in advance if I am incorrect but it seems that the first shell somehow failed and injured no one.
If the team had reacted as the secret service is trained to do, some would have move to the sound, some to the protectee and some would have acted as a bullet catcher.
But they just looked around as did Abe. The poor man was a sitting duck field the 2nd blast.
stormcrow
Rest in Peace
SwissToni
Not a politician I was much in agreement with but there is no place for gunplay in a democracy. My sympathies to his family.
StevieJ
Not a fan but no one deserves to be murdered like this.
Sanjinosebleed
Very sad!
Randy Johnson
His security team completely failed him.
CommodoreFlag
A horrible way to go.
Rest in peace.
nonu6976
What a garbage website this is - anything short of praise for Abe is considered vulgar.
@Moderator - get a real job.
WA4TKG
RIP: Don't delete me again...J A
Hiro S Nobumasa
RIP.
Randy Johnson
Well, one thing is for certain. Security for politicians in japan will change going forward.
Alan Bogglesworth
What an unusual way to go for a man of such great power and influence.
Rest in peace Abe-san
Spitfire
Shocked but not surprised.
I wasn't a fan but I think he didn't deserve to go out like this.
I wonder how the widow of the 'Sontaku killing' feels?
I kind of understand why it happened........Abe didn't give a fig about the locals,he only cared for big companies and the elites.
He introduced a lot of bills like the Secrecy one that only benefited the higher ups.
Meanwhile the hoi polloi were getting royally screwed by his Abenomics.
The 'elite' were getting richer while the poorer were suffering more and more.
Something had to give since Japanese politics and its one-sidedness couldn't address the above problems.
Gobshite
Sorry, this is nonsense. I have personal experience of the emergency helicopter service, they didn't want me to die.
blue in green
Rest in Peace, Mr. Abe.
Gobshite
Old guy with a red stick?
B. Jay
RIP Shinzo
Kumagaijin
I agree with other posters, his security team dropped the ball.
For a former PM, I doubt they gave him much security. I think if you really want to kill someone, you can do it, other than the POTUS and perhaps some other world leaders and celebs. I mean, who would want to kill a former PM? I guess we will find out in the coming days/weeks.