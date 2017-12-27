Harumafuji indicted over assault; JSA seeks to remove stablemaster Takanohana as director

Stablemaster Takanohana, center, attends a meeting of the Japan Sumo Association in Tokyo on Thursday.

A summary indictment was filed Thursday against former sumo grand champion Harumafuji for assaulting a lower-ranked fellow wrestler, sources close to the matter said.

The 33-year-old Mongolian former yokozuna had been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of injuring Takanoiwa, also a Mongolian wrestler, who sustained head injuries.

Weeks after the scandal surfaced, Harumafuji announced his retirement on Nov 29, putting an end to his 17-year sumo career.

While drinking at a bar in the western Japan city of Tottori from late Oct 25 into the early hours of Oct 26, Harumafuji beat Takanoiwa with his palms and a karaoke machine remote control.

Harumafuji has admitted to assaulting his compatriot in the presence of Hakuho and Kakuryu, both Mongolian yokozuna, and other wrestlers and locals.

Harumafuji is believed to have been angered by Takanoiwa's inattention while Hakuho was giving him advice, according to people familiar with the matter.

Takanoiwa missed the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament in Fukuoka after being diagnosed with head injuries including a suspected fracture at the base of his skull.

Speaking at a press conference upon his retirement, Harumafuji said he had been trying to fulfill his outside-the-ring duty to teach Takanoiwa manners, but ended up "hurting" him and "caused a stir."

Meanwhile, in Tokyo, the Japan Sumo Association on Thursday recommended that sumo elder Takanohana be removed from his post as director, asking that he be demoted over his role in the assault scandal.

A decision on Takanohana's punishment was postponed once again on Thursday, despite the JSA's attempts to shake the scandal that has seen the image of the ancient sport again tarnished, and is expected to be finalized after the Jan 4 board of councilors meeting.

The JSA plans to take punitive action for Takanohana's failure to promptly report the incident. Takanoiwa belongs to his stable.

Takanohana, 45, is to be demoted two ranks within the organization, leaving him at the board member level.

He had also been criticized within sumo circles for his refusal to cooperate with the investigation by the JSA crisis management panel until he made himself available for an interview last Monday.

The punishment also reflects his decision to not permit the association to interview Takanoiwa until Dec 18.

Instead, he filed a report on the assault with local police in Tottori days after the incident at the bar in the western Japan city on the night of Oct 25.

Based on a report by its crisis management panel, the JSA slapped yokozuna Hakuho and Kakuryu, who were present at the scene of the bar fight, with pay cuts for failing to intervene and stop the altercation. Sumo elder Isegahama, stablemaster of Harumafuji, resigned from the JSA board.

Takanohana, whose real name is Koji Hanada, is known for helping sumo gain popularity during much of his active wrestling career with his elder brother Wakanohana in the 1990s through the early 2000s.

Takanohana earned 22 tournament victories, sixth on the all-time list, while setting a number of records including becoming the youngest wrestler to win a top-division title at 19 years and five months. He retired in 2003.

He was elected to the JSA's board of directors for the first time in 2010. At 38, he became the second-youngest director of the judges' division in the history of the association.

Takanohana is considered an advocate of reform in a sport that has also been rocked by allegations of match-fixing and hazing in the past.

