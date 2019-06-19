Fugitive's car found in Kanagawa

The car used by a fugitive was found late Wednesday night near Tokyo, hours after the man convicted of assault and theft brandished a knife and fled in the vehicle from prosecutors trying to take him into custody, police said.

The car driven by Makoto Kobayashi, 43, was found at around 11:30 p.m. outside an apartment building in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, some 7 kilometers away from his home in the neighboring town of Aikawa, where he had fled from prosecutors and police 10 hours earlier.

Police didn't public with the news until three hours after Kobayashi escaped.

The police put Kobayashi on a nationwide wanted list Thursday after the Yokohama District Public Prosecutors Office obtained an arrest warrant for him on suspicion of obstructing officers from performing their duty.

In Atsugi and Aikawa, 45 public elementary and junior high schools closed for the day to ensure the safety of students, according to their education boards.

Kobayashi was last seen driving the car on the Tomei Expressway in the Kanagawa city of Yamato shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

He had been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for theft, assault and violation of the stimulants control law, according to the prosecutors' office.

His sentence was finalized in February, but he was out on bail and repeatedly ignored orders to report to the office, the prosecutors said. They had repeatedly visited his apartment but could not find him, they added.

"I've locked all the doors at my home but cannot let my child walk alone. I hope he will be detained soon," said Ai Tanaka, a 32-year-old housewife living near the Atsugi apartment where the car was found.

Local governments said they had not been informed of the discovery of the fugitive's car and learned it through news reports early Thursday. On Wednesday, the prosecutors' office alerted the Aikawa town government about three hours after the incident.

"We were surprised as the initial report on the fugitive was made hours later. Why couldn't they inform us about the discovery of the car sooner?" asked an official of the Kanagawa prefectural education board.

"We are deeply sorry for the incident and the delay of passing the information," said Hiroshi Takeuchi, deputy public prosecutor at the office.

