Fugitive's car found in Kanagawa

The car used by a fugitive was found late Wednesday night near Tokyo, hours after the man convicted of assault and theft brandished a knife and fled in the vehicle from prosecutors trying to take him into custody, police said.
The car driven by Makoto Kobayashi, 43, was found at around 11:30 p.m. outside an apartment building in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, some 7 kilometers away from his home in the neighboring town of Aikawa, where he had fled from prosecutors and police 10 hours earlier.
Police didn't public with the news until three hours after Kobayashi escaped.
The police put Kobayashi on a nationwide wanted list Thursday after the Yokohama District Public Prosecutors Office obtained an arrest warrant for him on suspicion of obstructing officers from performing their duty.
In Atsugi and Aikawa, 45 public elementary and junior high schools closed for the day to ensure the safety of students, according to their education boards.
Kobayashi was last seen driving the car on the Tomei Expressway in the Kanagawa city of Yamato shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
He had been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for theft, assault and violation of the stimulants control law, according to the prosecutors' office.
His sentence was finalized in February, but he was out on bail and repeatedly ignored orders to report to the office, the prosecutors said. They had repeatedly visited his apartment but could not find him, they added.
"I've locked all the doors at my home but cannot let my child walk alone. I hope he will be detained soon," said Ai Tanaka, a 32-year-old housewife living near the Atsugi apartment where the car was found.
Local governments said they had not been informed of the discovery of the fugitive's car and learned it through news reports early Thursday. On Wednesday, the prosecutors' office alerted the Aikawa town government about three hours after the incident.
"We were surprised as the initial report on the fugitive was made hours later. Why couldn't they inform us about the discovery of the car sooner?" asked an official of the Kanagawa prefectural education board.
"We are deeply sorry for the incident and the delay of passing the information," said Hiroshi Takeuchi, deputy public prosecutor at the office.© KYODO
14 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
CONVICTED of assault and theft AND out on bail. But other people not even yet put on trial are stuck in detention, REFUSED bail, and rot, waiting for their day in court!
Some judge, somewhere, and the prosecutors, are the one's who SHOULD be behind bars for this one!
Vince Black
Great, Japanese cops strike again! He brandished a knife and they let him escape. They don't have guns? Useless
jiji Xx
why was he out on bail when already convicted and sentenced, I wonder.... and despite repeatedly ignoring 'orders' to report in, it took 4 months for them to get round to.... this fiasco. the mind boggles as to the chaos if terrorists or the like decide to do something BIG during the Olympics.... seems to me to be a prime opportunity for such.....
Alfie Noakes
Another fiasco from J. Plod. Japan's police force is overstaffed and overfunded yet has a terrible clean-up rate and seems to be staffed by simpletons. A violent criminal who refused to go to jail? Who could ever imagine that a violent criminal might not want to go to jail? It's beyond belief....
drlucifer
Hardcore armed criminal groups will have a field day here with the repeated mind boggling incompetence shown by the police.
Aly Rustom
Everything about the J cops in a nutshell. Perfect.
They probably expected him to apologize and chat with them pleasantly while being escorted to the police car. Like you said- staffed by simpletons
Silvafan
Convicted, out on bail, and being asked to turn themself in sounds like yakuza ties. Bail in Japan is expensive which is why most people don't get it.
JJ Jetplane
i don’t know about Japanese law, but in America assault and low grade thefts are considered misdemeanors. Because of that, people out on bail are not typically remanded to prison right away. They normally are given time to make arrangements and put things in order then surrender themselves.
This guy simply decided to run and make things worst for himself
3RENSHO
The occupation of the suspect was described to media reporters by someone who knows him as "TEKIYA" (a seller of toys, masks and trinkets at local festivals, often held within the grounds of a shrine). Therefore it would seem likely that Kobayashi has connections with organized crime members.
Tiana Young
You have guns, shoot him.
smithinjapan
While I applaud Japanese police's usual restraint in even pulling out a weapon, let alone firing it, they certainly should have found a way to ensure the man was detained. Now, as we did with the Suita man who fled with a gun, this situation has created an environment in which the general area will be on alert and possibly panic.
sir_bentley28
Yeah, because the public doesn't need to know about a stubborn convict on the run with a knife asap! So wait 3 hrs, right? What can go wrong?
Sha
How many reports like this one is needed before a retraining is conducted? This guy is a threat to public safety and they waited 3 hours....why? Requesting a convicted criminal to surrender is just stup**.
Omachi
He did not escape custody - since he wasn’t in custody, but rather on release as his appeal was being processed. Having failed his appeal they botched the arrest when they went to bring him in, since he was not cooperating by turning himself in to start his sentence.