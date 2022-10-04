Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

GSDF member arrested for stealing security camera from woman's apartment

1 Comment
KUMAMOTO

Police in Kumamoto City have arrested a 39-year-old member of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) on suspicion of stealing a security camera from a woman’s apartment.

Police allege Daiki Hatakeyama, who is stationed at Camp Kengun in Kumamoto City, stole the camera (worth 2,000 yen) from the woman’s apartment at around 7:30 p.m. on Sept 2. The woman, who is in her 30s, is reportedly an acquaintance of the suspect.

According to local media, the woman installed the security camera near her front entrance for remote monitoring after noticing glue on her apartment door. After the camera was stolen, she checked the footage which revealed Hatakeyama loitering outside her apartment.

Police said Hatakeyama has admitted to the charge.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

This implies stalking, which is potentially much scarier than theft.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Namboku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Places of Worship: The Shrines of Ise and Daihonzan Eiheiji

GaijinPot Blog

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-9

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Keto Diet Meets Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 26 – Oct. 2

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog