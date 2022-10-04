GSDF member arrested for stealing security camera from woman's apartment

Police in Kumamoto City have arrested a 39-year-old member of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) on suspicion of stealing a security camera from a woman’s apartment.

Police allege Daiki Hatakeyama, who is stationed at Camp Kengun in Kumamoto City, stole the camera (worth 2,000 yen) from the woman’s apartment at around 7:30 p.m. on Sept 2. The woman, who is in her 30s, is reportedly an acquaintance of the suspect.

According to local media, the woman installed the security camera near her front entrance for remote monitoring after noticing glue on her apartment door. After the camera was stolen, she checked the footage which revealed Hatakeyama loitering outside her apartment.

Police said Hatakeyama has admitted to the charge.

