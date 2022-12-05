Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

GSDF member arrested over attempted murder of ex-girlfriend

0 Comments
MIYAZAKI

Miyazaki prefectural police have arrested a 22-year-old member of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly strangled his teenage ex-girlfriend on Sunday.

According to police, Tomoya Birukawa, who is stationed at Camp Kokubu in Kagoshima Prefecture’s Kirishima City, was visiting his ex-girlfriend’s home in Miyakonojo City at around 1 a.m. on Sunday when he started to strangle her with both hands, local media reported. The victim was able to break free and placed an emergency call in which she said “A man won’t leave my apartment and he choked me.”

Birukawa was still at the apartment when police arrived and was taken into custody. The victim suffered a minor neck injury.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mount Shosha (Engyoji Temple)

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Way of The Samurai: Authentic Japanese Cultural Experiences in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Speech Troubles’

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto and Kansai Word Differences in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: European Art in Marunouchi

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Places to Visit in Japan if You Can’t Go to Europe

GaijinPot Blog