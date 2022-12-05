GSDF member arrested over attempted murder of ex-girlfriend

Miyazaki prefectural police have arrested a 22-year-old member of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly strangled his teenage ex-girlfriend on Sunday.

According to police, Tomoya Birukawa, who is stationed at Camp Kokubu in Kagoshima Prefecture’s Kirishima City, was visiting his ex-girlfriend’s home in Miyakonojo City at around 1 a.m. on Sunday when he started to strangle her with both hands, local media reported. The victim was able to break free and placed an emergency call in which she said “A man won’t leave my apartment and he choked me.”

Birukawa was still at the apartment when police arrived and was taken into custody. The victim suffered a minor neck injury.

