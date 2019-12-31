Ghosn's lawyer says he is stunned his client left country

Journalists stake out at the back entrance of a building which houses an office of Junichiro Hironaka, a lawyer for Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, in Tokyo on Tuesday.

By Yuri Kageyama

Lawyer Junichiro Hironaka said Tuesday he was stunned that his client, Carlos Ghosn, had jumped bail and denied any involvement in or knowledge of the escape. He said his team of lawyers had all of Ghosn's three passports and was puzzled by how he could have left the country.

The last time he spoke to Ghosn was on Christmas Day, and he has never been consulted about leaving for Lebanon, Hironaka told reporters outside his law office in Tokyo.

He said the lawyers still need to decide on their next action, besides filing a required report to the judicial authorities. His office was closed for New Year's holidays in Japan.

“Maybe he thought he won't get a fair trial,” Hironaka said, stressing he continues to believe Ghosn is innocent. “I can't blame him for thinking that way.”

He called the circumstances of Ghosn's arrest, the seizure of evidence and the strict bail conditions unfair.

Ghosn had posted 1.5 billion yen bail on two separate releases. Ghosn had been rearrested on additional charges after an earlier release.

Earlier, Ricardo Karam, a television host and friend of Ghosn, told The Associated Press that Ghosn arrived in Lebanon on Monday morning.

“He is home,” Karam told the AP in a message. “It’s a big adventure.”

Karam declined to elaborate.

Lebanon-based newspaper Al-Joumhouriya said Ghosn arrived in Beirut from Turkey aboard a private jet.

