Ghosn's lawyer says he is stunned his client left country

Lawyer Junichiro Hironaka said Tuesday he was stunned that his client, Carlos Ghosn, had jumped bail and denied any involvement in or knowledge of the escape. He said his team of lawyers had all of Ghosn's three passports and was puzzled by how he could have left the country.
The last time he spoke to Ghosn was on Christmas Day, and he has never been consulted about leaving for Lebanon, Hironaka told reporters outside his law office in Tokyo.
He said the lawyers still need to decide on their next action, besides filing a required report to the judicial authorities. His office was closed for New Year's holidays in Japan.
“Maybe he thought he won't get a fair trial,” Hironaka said, stressing he continues to believe Ghosn is innocent. “I can't blame him for thinking that way.”
He called the circumstances of Ghosn's arrest, the seizure of evidence and the strict bail conditions unfair.
Ghosn had posted 1.5 billion yen bail on two separate releases. Ghosn had been rearrested on additional charges after an earlier release.
Earlier, Ricardo Karam, a television host and friend of Ghosn, told The Associated Press that Ghosn arrived in Lebanon on Monday morning.
“He is home,” Karam told the AP in a message. “It’s a big adventure.”
Karam declined to elaborate.
Lebanon-based newspaper Al-Joumhouriya said Ghosn arrived in Beirut from Turkey aboard a private jet.
rgcivilian1
Nice bounty for whomever can bring him back to Japan.
umbrella
Congratulations to Ghosn on his escape! He would never have got a fair trial in Japan.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Want aware Japan issued bounties.
Bugle Boy of Company B
I bet he is!
umbrella
Rgcivilian1– He’s never coming back to Japan. I’m sure he has a team of bodyguards set up.
sakurasuki
In Japan, detention time can last up to 21 days for single charge it's common that you can get multiple charge so you can multiple detention days with number charge they brought. After that unless you can afford bail or they grant you a bail, you'll end up waiting detention while waiting for trial. While in detention your communication with lawyer is really limited while they can know every detail of your defense strategy. So fair trial in Japan?
krustytheclown
And that's that!
Henny Penny
Some foreign commentators who have been defending Ghosn are now saying that while he may have saved his own rear end, he has given Japanese prosecutors a solid basis for claiming that foreign nationals are a flight risk and need to be kept locked up until they are tried in court.
The same commentators are also suggesting, and I agree, that the Japanese government may well have looked the other way and "allowed" Ghosn to flee.
There are almost certainly a number of Japanese and foreign nationals who will be very relieved that Ghosn will not be in court naming names and incriminating others.
peter ellis
In this column on the 21 January last year I wrote that as a criminal Barrister specialsing in bail applications I would on no account consider allowing this powerful rich Defendant any form of bail. Of course nobody listenened and as I predicted he fled to his relative lawless Lebanon, a country now in choas and without any rule of law. He or his advisors chose the destination well for the moment. My guess, at great expense, he gathered a "rescue" crew of foreigners who entered the country gradually not to arose suspicion. They selected a remote airfield or even suitable landing strip and a small light plane met the fugitive. It clearly evaded radar by flying low. It cost him "a bob or two" but a good job was done. As an other commentator wrote Ghosn now needs 24/7 protection as others will surely seek to "rescue" him.
Blacklabel
Yes this will justify keeping any and all foreigners in detention until after trial for the next decades. Thanks a lot Ghosn.
Disillusioned
He'll make ten times that amount with media and book deals. I'm looking forward to seeing him on Opra.
Many will think him a coward for skipping bail, but I totally support him. He was being railroaded by the Japanese injustice system. His guilt was already decided upon. They were just finding the pieces to make it stick. Ghosn mustn't have had much faith in his Japanese lawyer to do a runner on him too.
Jayel
I can't really blame him for running. The Japanese judicial system procrastinated for over a year. How much longer did the prosecution need? He obviously tried to defend himself at the beginning but how long should a man wait in confinement if he has an exit plan? I look forward to reading the interview or perhaps the book that sheds more light on his side of the story.
LukeFaude
I had a feeling that Ghosn was being railroaded. But the facts will not be outed now. Carlos is.... Ghosn.
Does Japan have an extradition agreement with Lebanon? The man will be sure to go somewhere he is sure to have immunity.
Alex80
Some people here could dislike Japanese legal system, but their passionate defence for this millionaire is incomprehensible. I just read an article in Italian press about him and he isn't considered "a hero" in any way. Maybe you guys should choose a better candidate to denounce the problems that you see in Japanese legal system.
Burning Bush
He must've had another passport somewhere.
Incompetence on somebody's part in not having it confiscated.
If somebody at the airport doesn't get in serious trouble, this was approved by the authorities.
otherworldly
I think he didn't escape, he was free to go so JAPAN inc could save face and move forward for the new year.
Ghosn was a thorn in the way Japanese prosecutors do business. They couldn't break him so they "wagged the dog" and sent him on his way.
Satedaya
Guys you know it's all masquerade. They let him "run away" because actually they didn't have any proof of his wrongdoings.
So it's a win win situation. We let you escape from Japan on "private plane" and as a reward we won't have to prosecute you for now reasons and be under scrutiny from other countries.
JJ Jetplane
I don't blame Ghosn. His treatment has been unfair and especially after watching the numerous Japanese government officials and executives get off free with not even a slap on a wrist. It makes sense why he would choose to run especially since knowing he wasn't going to receive a fair trial.
Lebanon has no extradition laws for its citizens so Ghosn is safe.
Helvetica
I'm disappointed with Ghost. But why do you want to gain the trust of some straingers and challenge the archaic Japanese legal system when you can regain your own freedom?
sakurasuki
Better candidate? In the past Olympus ex-CEO Michael Woodford try to do that nothing really happen, in fact they ousted him from CEO position. Other candidate can be Livedoor Horiemon, his mistake unlike most of Japan Inc he wasn't well connected at that time. Now he even give personal comment for Ghosn.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kj4EYP0c-9U
stormcrow
Take the money and run, baby! Yeah!
How many millions did this guy, Ghosn, make anyway? He must be one very happy man right now. White collar crime. It just goes to show that if you're going to steal, steal big.
LandOfTheLost
Seems a little strange that he made his escape just before the new year.
The media has been watching Ghosn like a hawk. He just magically vanished under everyone's radar? Seems a little far-fetched.
This has been a thorny issue, and has damaged Japan's reputation internationally. The only way this could happen in Japan is if he was assisted by someone higher up. This was probably a way for Japan to save face.
Mirai Hayashi
An innocent person wouldn't flee the country before his trial
Songenshi
Peter Ellis. Your comments are fanciful at best. Not sure how much you know about Japan and the criminal justice system here but it is a very very different creature to the one you may know very well. It will likely be revealed that he walked straight through immigration at Narita Airport and took the late Saturday night Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul, no doubt in disguise and travelling on someone else's passport. How many blind eyes might have been turned is anyone's guess but face-saving is a national pastime that goes all the way to the top.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Moderator, please explain how congratulations takes away from the seriousness of the issue.