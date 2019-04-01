Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo on March 12. Photo: REUTERS file
crime

Ghosn's lawyers ask his trial to be separate from those of Nissan, ex-director Kelly

0 Comments
By Naomi Tajitsu and Tim Kelly
TOKYO

Lawyers for ousted Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn on Tuesday asked a Tokyo court that he stand trial for alleged financial wrongdoing separately from his former employer, saying he would not get a fair hearing because the carmaker was more like a prosecutor than a defendant in the case.

The request marks the first major legal maneuver by Ghosn's new legal team, which took over his case in February and is headed by a high-profile defense lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, widely know as "the razor" for his courtroom prowess.

Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo in November after Nissan told prosecutors its own internal investigation uncovered evidence of wrongdoing. The Japanese automaker subsequently ousted Ghosn as chairman.

Along with Ghosn and Greg Kelly, a close Ghosn associate who served as a director on Nissan's board, prosecutors have also indicted the company itself for making false disclosures in annual securities reports, for which it has expressed regret.

"No matter how you look at it, having Ghosn sit alongside Nissan at the trial would be peculiar. It would go against his right to a fair trial," Hironaka told a briefing.

Ghosn faces criminal charges in Japan over failing to report around $82 million in salary from Nissan, and for temporarily transferring personal financial losses onto Nissan's books during the global financial crisis.

Both Ghosn and Kelly have denied the wrongdoing.

Hironaka told the briefing that his team wanted Ghosn's case separated from that of Kelly's because Kelly is a potential key witness for the Ghosn defense.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy Your Dream Home in Japan: And How to Leverage Your Residency Status to Get Better Financing

Apr 11th (Thur), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Culture

Two Rugby Fans Are Cycling from London to Tokyo for the 2019 World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

All You Need To Know About Starting A New Life In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Live

Reiwa: The Start of a New Era in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

One Fine Day In Fujisawa, A Destination For Culture And Nature Lovers

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ladies & The Law: Battling The Invisible Enemy Behind Every Maternity Harassment Case

Savvy Tokyo