Ghosn's lawyers hand dossier to U.N. human rights office showing violations

Carlos Ghosn's lawyers have submitted a dossier to a United Nations' working group which showed that the former head of Renault's rights had been violated during detention in Japan, one if his lawyers said on Monday.

Ghosn has been in custody since his initial arrest in late November over allegations he under-reported his compensation at Nissan Motor Co Ltd for nearly a decade through 2018. He also has been charged with aggravated breach of trust.

The ex-chairman of Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors Corp and France's Renault SA RENA.PA has denied wrongdoing.

Through a team of lawyers his family submitted a document on Monday to the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention - Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Geneva.

The 26-page document outlines the lawyers' concerns over how Ghosn was arrested, his detention and its conditions.

Francois Zimeray, a lawyer for Ghosn, said the document showed "violations of fundamental human rights."

The document calls on the working group to acknowledge certain violations, declare the deprivation of liberty to which Ghosn is subjected to, and urge Japan to release him without delay with full compensation.

