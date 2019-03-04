Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Ghosn's lawyers hand dossier to U.N. human rights office showing violations

4 Comments
PARIS

Carlos Ghosn's lawyers have submitted a dossier to a United Nations' working group which showed that the former head of Renault's rights had been violated during detention in Japan, one if his lawyers said on Monday.

Ghosn has been in custody since his initial arrest in late November over allegations he under-reported his compensation at Nissan Motor Co Ltd for nearly a decade through 2018. He also has been charged with aggravated breach of trust.

The ex-chairman of Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors Corp and France's Renault SA RENA.PA has denied wrongdoing.

Through a team of lawyers his family submitted a document on Monday to the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention - Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Geneva.

The 26-page document outlines the lawyers' concerns over how Ghosn was arrested, his detention and its conditions.

Francois Zimeray, a lawyer for Ghosn, said the document showed "violations of fundamental human rights."

The document calls on the working group to acknowledge certain violations, declare the deprivation of liberty to which Ghosn is subjected to, and urge Japan to release him without delay with full compensation.

Need more pressure from the outside. Show the world the shame. They hate it when they look bad in the international community.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Especially at their beloved UN.

Especially at their beloved UN.

Keep shining a harsh light on the Japanese "justice" system, Ghosn!

4 ( +4 / -0 )

A trade: UNESCO certification for some meaningless lump of dirt in Kagoshima or wherever, in return Ghosn gets actual legal rights.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Sad part is the literally hundreds of others in detention who dont have the money to spend on high priced lawyers and will have to sit and wait for their day in court.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

It is really a shame, Kagoike and the wife were detained for over six months while the bereaucrats who gave away the land for cheap and all the other famous people involved in the moritomo scandal went scot free.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

