Ghosn's trial expected to start in September

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn sits inside a car as he leaves his lawyer's office.

By Stanley White

The trial of former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn on charges of under-reporting his salary is expected to start in Tokyo in September, according to a report by Japan's public broadcaster NHK.

Ghosn's first court appearance may be on May 23 as part of the preparations for the trial, NHK said, citing sources familiar with discussions between the prosecution and the defense.

Ghosn was released on 1 billion yen bail this month after spending more than 100 days in a Tokyo detention center. He faces charges of under-reporting his salary at Nissan by about 8 billion yen over nearly a decade.

Ghosn has said the charges are "meritless".

He was stripped of the role of Nissan chairman but remains a board member.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.