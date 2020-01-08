Ghosn denies wrongdoing; says his arrest in Japan a conspiracy

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, speaking publicly for the first time since his dramatic escape from Japan, said on Wednesday he had been treated "brutally" by Tokyo prosecutors and was the victim of an inside job to oust him from the helm of automaker Nissan.
The one-time titan of the car industry said in a two-hour news conference in Beirut that he had no choice but to flee. The alternative was to spend the rest of his life languishing in Japan without a fair trial.
“I’m not above the law and I welcome the opportunity for the truth to come out and have my name cleared,” he told a packed room of journalists.
"This (escape) was the most difficult decision of my life but I was facing a system where the conviction rate is 99.4 percent and I believe the number is far higher for foreigners," he said. "When I saw I was free it was as if I was born again."
Ghosn, 65, fled Japan last month as he was awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.
"I felt like the hostage of a country I served for 17 years," he told reporters.
With big gestures and a five-part slide presentation projected behind him, Ghosn brought his case to global media and said that his thought before fleeing Japan was: “You are going to die in Japan or you are going to get out.”
He quickly added, however, that he would not address the details of his escape, which has perplexed and embarrassed Japanese authorities.
"I didn't escape because I was guilty, I escaped because I had zero chance for a free trial," he said, adding that he was prepared to stand trial in any of his three home countries, Lebanon, France or Brazil, none of which have extradition agreements with Japan.
In a combative performance, he gave a point-by-point rebuttal of the charges which he said he had been prevented from doing before, and compared the surprise of his arrest with Japan's preemptive strike on Pearl Harbour during World War II.
"The charges against me are baseless," Ghosn said, and he repeated his allegation that Nissan and Japanese authorities colluded to oust him following a downturn in Nissan's fortunes and in revenge for French government interference in the carmaker's alliance with Renault.
Ghosn said he had no intention of merging Renault with Nissan as some in Japan feared, but wanted to put the firms under a holding company that would have maintained a balance between the French carmaker's push for a union and the Japanese company's desire to remain autonomous.
“Unfortunately there was no trust. And some of our Japanese friends thought that the only way to get rid of Renault in Nissan is to get rid of me,” he said.
He named Masakazu Toyoda, an independent director at Nissan and a special adviser to the Japanese cabinet; Nissan’s ex-auditor Hidetoshi Imazu; and the car company's former executive vice president Hitoshi Kawaguchi as the main architects of his downfall.
Imazu, Kawaguchi and officials at Nissan could not immediately be reached for comment.
"First, if he (Ghosn) has anything to say, he should do that openly in court before he leaves Japan illegally. A conspiracy story without any evidence sounds like a joke," one person referred to by Ghosn told Reuters.
Ghosn declined to name Japanese government officials he said took part in the alleged plot because he said he did not want to embarrass the Lebanese government, but added he did not think the top level of the Japanese government was involved.
Ghosn covered many subjects, talking about his Marie Antoinette-themed party at the Palace of Versailles in France and describing harsh confinement in Tokyo’s main detention center.
"I was brutally taken from my work as I knew it, ripped from my family and my friends...It is impossible to express the depth of that deprivation," he said. "I was interrogated for up to eight hours a day without any lawyers present...'It will get worse for you if you don't just confess,' the prosecutor told me repeatedly."
Ghosn became most animated in describing how he thought the Nissan-Renault alliance had lost its way since his departure, saying it had fallen behind in investment in technology, profitability and market value and failed to seize opportunities such as a potential tie-up with Fiat-Chrysler.
"How do you miss that? It's unbelievable," he said.
Nissan has said an internal investigation found that Ghosn had engaged in personal use of company money and had under-reported his income in violation of Japanese law.
Japan's Ministry of Justice has said it will try to find a way to bring Ghosn back from Lebanon, even though it has no extradition treaty with Japan.
When asked if he had been given any assurances from Lebanese officials about not being extradited, he said: "I am confident that the existing practices and laws will be respected in Lebanon and this is what I heard from all the officials here."
Lebanon's state news agency said a public prosecutor had summoned Ghosn for questioning on Thursday.
Ghosn said the Japanese authorities were intent on preventing him having his say.
"Why have they spent 14 months trying to break my spirit, barring any contact with my wife?" he said.
Tokyo prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, Carole, on Tuesday for alleged perjury related to the misappropriation charge against her husband.
Turkish and Japanese authorities are investigating how Ghosn was smuggled out to Beirut. Interpol has issued a "red notice" seeking his arrest.
Nissan said it was still pursuing legal action against him despite his escape, adding that Ghosn engaged in serious misconduct while leading the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance. Ghosn denies all the charges.
In France, meanwhile, Renault alerted French authorities after a company investigation found that Ghosn personally benefited from “an exchange worth 50,000 euros in the framework of a philanthropic accord signed with the Chateau of Versailles.” Prosecutors are investigating but Ghosn is not charged with any wrongdoing in France.Renault said in June that an internal audit with partner Nissan found 11 million euros ($12 million) in questionable expenses at their Dutch-based holding linked to Ghosn. The two car makers recommended legal action in the Netherlands, where the alliance is based, and ordering Ghosn himself to reimburse the company for some of the expenses.
Union members at Renault, which has seen its market value tumble over the past year, were unimpressed by Ghosn’s performance Wednesday, saying “he did not produce any factual, verifiable evidence for his defense."
“The first people he must answer to are the Renault workers. ... What the Renault workers really ask for today is a real industrial project, an industrial project for the entire alliance, for Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi,” said union member Jean-Francois Pibouleau.© Thomson Reuters/The Associated Press
91 Comments
zones2surf
Its been interesting to watch, although I missed much of the beginning.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4KH7_TwV0M
No Business
He is really sticking it to the Japanese system, and Nissan. And good on him. Any innocent foreigner who winds up mixed up in the "justice" system here....it's scary. I LOVE how he has the documents live on a screen behind him. It's a shame the Japanese people are so brainwashed that they can't accept what has happened here. "But he was arrested! He must be guilty!" (eyes roll).
Bugle Boy of Company B
This is awesome!
tiger_tanaka
Good to see the truth finally coming out. A lot of people have egg on their faces now.
Tokyo-Engr
He is not done
tiger_tanaka
Love it how he made a reference to Pearl Harbor. Pure entertainment.
Tokyo-Engr
Now....
Yes...he did to go to Iwaki (in Fukushima) while many Nissan execs ran the other way....and he did turn down GM...
Cricky
Still watching, he is in the right. If he didn't flee nobody would question the medieval system. Saved two car companies and is now putting the light on a archaic legal system wish I had such an impact on life.
cracaphat
He is a really persuasive,passionate talker.The Japanese justice system is tainted and discredited.And the big one: Japanese judges are puppets to the prosecutors,hence the 99.4% conviction rate.The prosecutors,or with his accent, sounded like persecutors,which they are,are purely glorified bullies operating for Nissan and the govt.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Makes a grown man say, "Daaaaammmmnnn, brutha! That's gotta sting!!"
Tokyo-Engr
This is an evisceration of the system in Japan (not the Japanese society or people, which Ghosn eloquently pointed out). He was obviously railroaded much in the way Michael Woodford was at Olympus but this is 100 times worse. He is now taking a break and will take and answer questions in 4 languages...none of which are Japanese... (unfortunately I only can understand 2).
I still do now walk away a fan of his and still wonder if he did something not ethical (by our standards...meaning not within 1%)...but he has made an excellent case and has moved me further into his "camp" on this issue.
I am a Permanent Resident here, will probably stay for life, but shame, shame, shame on Japan (as I always sometimes say shame on my country of citizenship, the U.S.)
oldman_13
Japanese authorities tricked Ghosn into coming to Japan and arrested him under false pretenses, just like they did with Greg Kelly.
All a sham.
spinningplates
The first half was interesting, he has documentation demonstrating everything was signed of by multiple people...exactly how everything is done in Japan. 'It was a staged set up'.
The 2nd half was a mistake...'I'm innocent, because the companies made more money when i was in charge.'
Guilty or not, I don't care, but my impression is he should have taken a week to calm down down and hit his key points with more focus.
Wobot
Yeah don't read it second hand, it's all on YouTube
kurisupisu
Ghosn did a lot of really positive things for the Japanese and Nissan.
Suddenly, he is arrested and denied the right to speak?
Thankfully, his family stood by him through it all and he got his freedom back.
His speech brought tears to my eyes....
Tokyo-Engr
@spinning - you make a very good point and in most times I would agree with you however he was put into an interesting position/dilemma and I think he needed to go to extremes to defend himself after being basically held hostage for about 1 1/4 years. I do understand your point and in most cases I would agree with you..
Northernlife
How the Japanese media is trying to spin this its comical...lots of egg on face today..
Osaka_Doug
No one can trust the Japanese legal system now.
Mayunia82
Live Q&As from CNBC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4KH7_TwV0M
Osaka_Doug
Now taking questions. Beautiful!
N30N0M3N
Why not name the government officials?
finally rich
be telling this here for years. Absolutely anyone here can become a hostage of the Japanese injustice system in a blink of an eye, guilty or not.
indeed, hilarious watching an ex-prosecutor as a guest all nervous on tv trying to defend himself. ''we never ever discriminate foreigner defendants'' ''japanese justice is fair'' .... what a joke.
buchailldana
Compelling stuff.
Really smashed the Japanese legal system. The prosecutor pulls the strings. Sounds like Putins Russia. Haha. I'm loving this. But will ordinary Japanese people see this
Tokyo-Engr
Taking questions in 4 languages....more beautiful...
He explained near the beginning that naming government officials (he implied rather) would be diplomatically "improper" and could possibly adversely impact Lebanon/Japan relations. I wish he would have named government officials but I can completely understand why he did not.
wowyz
"“Unfortunately there was no trust. And some of our Japanese friends thought that the only way to get rid of Renault in Nissan is to get rid of me,” he said."
Northernlife
@Osaka_Doug No one can trust the Japanese legal system now.
Did you ever trust it?
Artsaveur
This shows an ingrained racial superiority against any culture that is not pure Japanese. 17th century Japan being shown alive in 2020. Things are still unfolding.... get more popcorn.
Tokyo-Engr
The sad thing is that I love this country and I will stay here for many reasons (business, family, and just a place where I fit in). Japan as just as imperfect as any other country (my country is quite imperfect)......
I am certainly not saying I would leave Japan but I must admit; this case and how it is playing out and what we are learning is truly challenging me as to why I stay here (as did Olympus in the first part of the last decade)
Mayunia82
@Tokyo-Engr I was just going to mention that. A multilingual press conference. It's great to FINALLY be able to listen to him speak FREELY.
By the way, as I was typing this, there was one lady who asked a question in an aggressive manner lol
Ricky Kaminski13
Ghost of Ghosn came back to haunt the treacherous architects of his historical fall from grace. And it’s gunna hurt. Can’t believe CNN and a host of others played the whole thing LIVE in all its vengeful, ungagged, passionate glory. This will go down in history folks. Japan TODAY readers and commentators called the farce from the very start, and now the story has truly GHOSN GLOBAL. That was just awesome.
Will be interesting to see how the J media runs with this. Now that the actually story is blown. Stick with the collusion and simpleton narratives of Ghosn being a “greedy dictator” or choose to go deeper? What was it Ghosn called it, a total disregard for the truth?
At a crossroads y’all. Test of mettle and character. May wanna sleep on it first ay!
No Business
Jesus, it's painful listening to the Japanese journalist's poor English.
Mayunia82
"..so why me "breaking the law" is a problem.. but the prosecutor breaking 10 laws is not a problem.." Boom!!
Tokyo-Engr
@Mayunia...it is great isn't it? They should ask aggressive questions against Ghosn and he should be able to aggressively defend himself.
I hope he is challenged to the extreme and I hope he is allowed to defend himself to the extreme as well (now listening to Japanese reporter's question).
This is the way it is supposed to be
ListenTheTruth
He is absolutely incandescent with injustice. Good, burn it down, the Japanese civil code (Not seen any major reform for over 100 years) is an appalling yolk on the people, used as a weapon of fear. The law is meant to be to support and protect, not beat and destroy.
cracaphat
Japan gives money to Lebanon in aid.If Ghosn went round naming names and embarrassing the Japanese govt officials,the aid could be severely jeopardized,forcing Lebanon to give him up to keep it.He's no fool.Of course it goes to the top including the prime minister being in the loop.No way,no how,Abe is not involved.
showchinmono
I told you. Nothing new but only what everyone here knows already. Ghosn is always like this. Such a disgusting excuse for Ghson by Ghson of Ghosn.
Wobot
This is has been liked 3k times on twitter
https://mobile.twitter.com/WamuuTRX/status/1214908708909502464
The problem with having it in Engwis that Japanese people can just say whatever they want, nobody's analysing the evidence
Kazumichi
I'm Japanese. He's doing something good.
This might change the justice system here a little.
On the other hand, he never spoke any evidence that he is innocent. He looks like one of ordinary rich people who who avoid tax and cheat. He's only criticizing the justice of Japan so far.
Guys, don't take me wrong, I like him. However I find it difficult to see him proven totally innocent.
finally rich
yeah, still skeptical about that too.... as anyone here might know, the slightest criticism or constructive idea in this place is swiftly brushed off with a "but this is Japan".
For many japanese, Ghosn might be seen as a foreigner trouble maker that "doesn't understand the japanese culture".
Tokyo-Engr
@Kazmichi....You're reply is very genuine. In some part I agree with you. This justice system affects Japanese citizens much more than gaikokujin.
He has provide some (limited) information why he is innocent of what they charged him of.
The evidence he provided (if you can say he is guilty) would also implicate the Japanese Nissan executives as being guiltyI am not sure I like him actually - but I like he is standing up to the system
In the end it is best for you (as a Japanese citizen) and for me (as a Permanent Resident of Japan who will stay here most likely until my death) that he challenges the system and tries to make it better.
My only hope is that there is some positive reform to the system. The truth is (and it is sad and it is the same in my country) neither you or I are rich or wealth or connected enough to change it ourselves but maybe this case can do it in some small way.
I know many Japanese citizens who are saying something very similar to you.
rocketpanda
Did you even listen to what he said? He said that he didn’t want to cause any more friction between Japan and Lebanon. If he name top government officials it would inflict international tension between the two nations. Ghosn was smart and went for the jugular of those within the company and prosecutors and that is where his issues are.
Kazuaki Shimazaki
@WobotJan. 8 11:54 pm JST
To be fair, he really doesn't know what we are here for. I'm on Minute 20 so far, and all I hear is him whining. The camera was on 12 minutes before he even started...
Tokyo-Engr
@Kazuaki - your post is at 00:05 am. This press conference started at 22:00 JST. I think maybe you have missed alot of this press conference.
Ghosn has made it quite clear as to what we are here for and it is not just limited to foreigners but to Japanese as well.
finally rich
Been worked for years with and against the Ministry of Justice in Japan and all I can say is that foreigners are in such a fragile legal situation no one here could ever imagine.
I know everyone has its reasons to stay in Japan but it still baffles me the idea of a Westerner coming all the way to Japan and indeed choosing this place to live instead of their own western countries. (I'm referring to white westerners, as people from other races might have quite a different perspective of daily life in their own countries, pushing them to live in Japan)
The Avenger
I’ve never liked this guy but I believe every word he says.
natsu823
Truth finally comes out.
Worth staying up late watching on CNN.
Gambate Carlos Ghosn!
showchinmono
Do you even believe him in saying as such. He just doesn't have evidence enough to name top Japanese government officials, otherwise, at least he could clearly mention Japanese government is pressing Lebanon,
or what exactly he means by the tension inflicted between nations.
Wobot
Yes he did, what are you talking about!? He categorically addressed many (maybe all?) charges and showed how many people had signed off on what he is accused of demonstrating it all followed protocol. How is that not evidence?!!?
Kazuaki Shimazaki
Tokyo-EngrToday 12:09 am JST
Even on Livestream, you can actually click on the left part of the screen to check out the beginning. Also, some stations were smart enough to "cut him off" after his main speech and make that part into a video rather than just a stream. I'm on one of those right now:
https://youtu.be/5WvRDV67mDU by euronews (in English)
He should really put any whines he has in the back and lead off on what everyone is interested in. New stuff. His defence. Everyone is talking how much of a great talker he is but frankly he hasn't even gotten to his meat and I'm beginning to fall asleep.
Tokyo-Engr
@ Finally: (We will probably be accused of being off topic...but in reality this is not)
You pose an interesting question. When I first came to Japan I really did not want to (or had no reason to) come...however I thought what the heck...the opportunity presented was unique (as a result of luck...not of my particular business skill).
Now 2 1/2 decades later I am still here. I have a business which (knock on wood several times) is going quite well, a good family, and a good life. I like it here.
So...to answer your question (as a Westerner who came to Japan and will stay)...I fit in here...Where I come from people now crap in the street with no punishment, there is a significant risk of being a victim of violent crime, and the political situation is horrid...
Japan is imperfect...what happened to Ghosn could happen to any one of us and also demonstrates that gaikokujin are treated differently by the justice system here than Japanese. It is not perfect...and I am challenged by this particular case...but I will stay here as long as I feel it benefits me and I also am a productive resident of Japan. The beauty of it is I have maintained my citizenship of my country of birth and also am getting another so the options are wide open...
It is now 00:16 and the conference is still going....I think if allowed it could go for another 8 hours and still be relevant and interesting.
Kazumichi
To Tokyo Engr.
Thank you for responding, mister.
The Japanese justice system is messed up and I admit it. For example juvenile law, no punishment for old driver and so on.
I'm also not sure if he is a good guy but this press conference will stimulate Japanese system and also it's people. Let's see what happens next.
HenryK
He's well respected in the international community on CNN for a guy that has a red notice by Interpol.
N30N0M3N
@finally rich
He decided to flee Japan because he started understanding Japanese culture.
Kazumichi
Good good on him he shut out NHK I never liked them
obladi
Some people argue that Ghosn is just another powerful CEO trying to avoid laws. However, only such a powerful CEO could draw attention to Japan's deeply-rooted legal and corporate governance problems. This will hopefully shine a light on these problems, which will be very good for Japan's recovery in the long run.
DaDude
You think white westerners have it bad compared to other races in Japan? You have absolutely no clue what goes on.
Wellington
I cannot believe the support for him on this board. I would not be surprised if a majority of them are trolls hired by Ghosn to try and influence public opinion in Japan in his favour.
Regardless of the Japanese judicial system, if Carlos Ghosn didn’t want to go to jail he should have avoided behaviour that got him there.
It is not in Japan only that he’s regarded as a figure of dubious integrity.
He fled France to Japan for questionable expenses worth 11 million Euros. Settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over claims of failing to disclose more than $140 million in pay to him from Nissan. Now fled Japan for more questionable expenses and tax evasion. He seems to be a greedy crook but then again another rich man evades the justice system.
Hopefully he will have to answer for consorting with Israel while he was in tenure at Nissan. It is a crime in Lebanon to have any dealings with Israel, Lebanon's sworn enemy.
Cogito Ergo Sum
Tell the truth Ghosn and shame the DEVIL !!
krustytheclown
Not in my case. I am doing some volunteer work.
Jeff Ko
Japan can now say good bye to the inflow of top-rated human capital. No sane person will ever come to Japan regardless of how much they are offered when they know the Japanese legal system will take it away in the blink of an eye in the form of bail money. But no worries, plenty of ass-kissing, greedy foreigners will still come to Japan and will even praise how wonderful Japan is LOL
umbrella
Excellent press conference. The persecutors and Nissan were torn apart.
Peeping_Tom
"I cannot believe the support for him on this board."
Yeah, they don't mind supporting a criminal.
Skipping bail is a criminal offence.
He moved from being a suspect to becoming a criminal.
That is the law.
No ifs no buts!
Ghosn will remain a criminal for the remainder of his life, unless he pays the penalty for evading justice.
Not even all the support he gets from anything Japan haters will change that.
Fat chance of a criminal being hired or becoming a Prime Minister.
Mayunia82
The Japan "Hostage Justice" apologists on this board are hilarious!
Numan
LOL! Get em Ghosn!
ClippetyClop
Hideously embarrasing for Japan. Makes them look like an Asian country.
Mayunia82
https://www.asiatimes.com/2020/01/article/flight-or-fight-why-carlos-ghosn-decided-on-both/
Mayunia82
https://www.hrw.org/news/2019/04/10/call-eliminate-japans-hostage-justice-system-japanese-legal-professionals
William77
Excellent conference by Mr.Ghosn.
And now the entire world knows how archaic and primitive is the justice machine in Japan.
Instead of reform the article 9 the lawmakers of that country should reform their “justice” system.
mike1492
Carlos was or is possibly being investigated for funding of terrorists. You move millions around the middle east it raises eyebrows. Lebanon, business dealings in Bagdad and Dubai. He should reveal his loyalties to who?
Numan
It's funny that Nissan pleaded guilty to charges but pleaded not guilty to the same charges in the US. Nissan also spent $200million to smear Ghosn of $10million in compensation that had not even been approved by Nissan and there was no slush fund and plenty of Nissan documents signed by the controller,.board members, etc. He was setup. Corruption must, Nissan?????
Not to mention, almost 80 Nissan executives guilty of the same acts. I didn't see any of them arrested.
B. Jay
He wanted to name the Japanese government officials involved in this. Remember it goes all the way to the very top. But he was persuaded upon by the Lebanese government to leave them out. He is the their guest. The Lebanese government has welcomed him, providing him security so he cannot go against their advice that's the reason why he didn't drop those names.
Cogito Ergo Sum
@ Wellington
Trolls against predatorial evil robots ? My pleasure !
beentofivecontinents
"I cannot believe the support for him on this board. I would not be surprised if a majority of them are trolls hired by Ghosn to try and influence public opinion in Japan in his favour."
Not a troll here.
Akie
Look, how happy he is, even more than Abe, as if both are never accused of any crimes. That isn't a joke.
Kentarogaijin
Criminal fugitive..
London_Bhoy
Good opinion piece in The G: 'The former Nissan boss is right to point the finger at a legal system that the UN has described as ‘medieval’. In Japan, laws are used as weapons against targeted people and not applied equally. One example of this is the “hostage justice” (hitojichi-shiho) system. Hostage justice boils down to the accused remaining in custody until they incriminate themselves by signing a confession. Often this is drawn up by prosecutors who browbeat the accused without defence counsel. Knowing that the playing field is tilted in favour of the prosecutors and that they could spend a very long time in jail even before going to court, many innocent defendants confess. Ghosn spent more than 120 days in detention'.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jan/08/carlos-ghosn-nissan-boss-japanese-justice
otherworldly
A fugitive would hide..
you’re looking at the perfect example of an honourable man.
goldnugget
No doubt he is an innocent man who is being destroyed by a system in japan which would commit suicide rather than admit its own fault.
Akie
goldnugget, brainless is doubtless.
Akie
The world is a joke, UN is a joke.
otherworldly
Japan = Third world country = Tribe mentality.
wtfjapan
You think white westerners have it bad compared to other races in Japan? You have absolutely no clue what goes on.
well if you look at the rates of over stayers and the rates of crime by foreigners in Japan youll find them to behighest from other Asian and African countries and unfortunaetly or fortunaetly whichever way you look at it those countries arent white citizens. So it may not be nice that Japanese have a higher distrust of these nationals but they do have a point when you look at the crime statistics
otherworldly
He will get a suspended sentence outside of Japan, so the prosecutors can save face.
otherworldly
Finally a foreigner teaching Japanese the way of the Samurai!
macv
I've been fighting for justice since 2006 when I was victimized in Tokyo where I've lived since the 1970's, met 14 lawyers went through district and high courts experienced prejudice ineptitude injustice all the way to the top I am elated this case has shed light on the crap that goes on here.
Ah_so
In order to publicly address the accusations against him, Ghosn had to flee abroad.
Justice and free speech are severely restricted in Japan. Guilty or not, he has a right to defend himself.
Arrrgh-Type
Ghosn must be stepping on a lot of toes here. In this thread he’s been accused of not only supporting Israel but also funding “terrorists”. Nice try to distract from the main issues, folks.
Lamilly
If only Michael Jackson was as eloquent and focussed.
Sh1mon M4sada
Still can't believe anything he says. The fact he ran away from his only opportunity to clear himself speaks volume about the consistent dishonesty.
Also, he could have had the exact same conference whilst on bail in Japan and still have his day in court.
The hand gesturings, and annecdote is expected of a conman not a reputable witness, and I guess that's why he chose not to face court.
The rat accepted the same justice system for decades, did nothing.
The same system that treated him better than most other Japanese in the same predicament (he got bail).
Then there are contradictions within seconds of him spewing out 'facts', like keeping him isolated for days, no contact, not even with guards, only to contradict seconds later by saying they interrogated him day and night.
Don't know about anyone here. I can't stand side by side with a rat that flee justice in a box.
Cogito Ergo Sum
@ macv
I can identify with your story!! I went through worse 100 times than you and was ready to swim to Russia myself !! people don't know it !!! ( in my eyes) The Japanese ( most ) are the worst criminals that ever lived. They're the most heinous thieves I ever met, as they steal things one cannot quantify or price. Yet, they pretend to label others as such. To me they are in the same class as priests and other " revered " people who outwardly portray themselves as being pious but in reality are the reincarnation of the devil himself !! I don't care if Ghosn stole the money, if he did good for him !! Steal from thieves ( not saying he did ) and find out how harsh the same thieves will punish you !
Wellington
Sh1mon M4sadaToday 06:01 am JST
"Still can't believe anything he says. The fact he ran away from his only opportunity to clear himself speaks volume about the consistent dishonesty."
Well put!
Couldn't agree with you more.