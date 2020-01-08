Ghosn denies wrongdoing; says his arrest in Japan a conspiracy

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn gestures during a news conference at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut on Wednesday.

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, speaking publicly for the first time since his dramatic escape from Japan, said on Wednesday he had been treated "brutally" by Tokyo prosecutors and was the victim of an inside job to oust him from the helm of automaker Nissan.

The one-time titan of the car industry said in a two-hour news conference in Beirut that he had no choice but to flee. The alternative was to spend the rest of his life languishing in Japan without a fair trial.

“I’m not above the law and I welcome the opportunity for the truth to come out and have my name cleared,” he told a packed room of journalists.

"This (escape) was the most difficult decision of my life but I was facing a system where the conviction rate is 99.4 percent and I believe the number is far higher for foreigners," he said. "When I saw I was free it was as if I was born again."

Ghosn, 65, fled Japan last month as he was awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.

"I felt like the hostage of a country I served for 17 years," he told reporters.

With big gestures and a five-part slide presentation projected behind him, Ghosn brought his case to global media and said that his thought before fleeing Japan was: “You are going to die in Japan or you are going to get out.”

He quickly added, however, that he would not address the details of his escape, which has perplexed and embarrassed Japanese authorities.

"I didn't escape because I was guilty, I escaped because I had zero chance for a free trial," he said, adding that he was prepared to stand trial in any of his three home countries, Lebanon, France or Brazil, none of which have extradition agreements with Japan.

People in Tokyo watch a public TV showing a live broadcast of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn speaking from Lebanon at his press conference Wednesday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

In a combative performance, he gave a point-by-point rebuttal of the charges which he said he had been prevented from doing before, and compared the surprise of his arrest with Japan's preemptive strike on Pearl Harbour during World War II.

"The charges against me are baseless," Ghosn said, and he repeated his allegation that Nissan and Japanese authorities colluded to oust him following a downturn in Nissan's fortunes and in revenge for French government interference in the carmaker's alliance with Renault.

Ghosn said he had no intention of merging Renault with Nissan as some in Japan feared, but wanted to put the firms under a holding company that would have maintained a balance between the French carmaker's push for a union and the Japanese company's desire to remain autonomous.

“Unfortunately there was no trust. And some of our Japanese friends thought that the only way to get rid of Renault in Nissan is to get rid of me,” he said.

He named Masakazu Toyoda, an independent director at Nissan and a special adviser to the Japanese cabinet; Nissan’s ex-auditor Hidetoshi Imazu; and the car company's former executive vice president Hitoshi Kawaguchi as the main architects of his downfall.

Imazu, Kawaguchi and officials at Nissan could not immediately be reached for comment.

"First, if he (Ghosn) has anything to say, he should do that openly in court before he leaves Japan illegally. A conspiracy story without any evidence sounds like a joke," one person referred to by Ghosn told Reuters.

Ghosn declined to name Japanese government officials he said took part in the alleged plot because he said he did not want to embarrass the Lebanese government, but added he did not think the top level of the Japanese government was involved.

Ghosn covered many subjects, talking about his Marie Antoinette-themed party at the Palace of Versailles in France and describing harsh confinement in Tokyo’s main detention center.

"I was brutally taken from my work as I knew it, ripped from my family and my friends...It is impossible to express the depth of that deprivation," he said. "I was interrogated for up to eight hours a day without any lawyers present...'It will get worse for you if you don't just confess,' the prosecutor told me repeatedly."

Ghosn became most animated in describing how he thought the Nissan-Renault alliance had lost its way since his departure, saying it had fallen behind in investment in technology, profitability and market value and failed to seize opportunities such as a potential tie-up with Fiat-Chrysler.

"How do you miss that? It's unbelievable," he said.

Nissan has said an internal investigation found that Ghosn had engaged in personal use of company money and had under-reported his income in violation of Japanese law.

Japan's Ministry of Justice has said it will try to find a way to bring Ghosn back from Lebanon, even though it has no extradition treaty with Japan.

When asked if he had been given any assurances from Lebanese officials about not being extradited, he said: "I am confident that the existing practices and laws will be respected in Lebanon and this is what I heard from all the officials here."

Lebanon's state news agency said a public prosecutor had summoned Ghosn for questioning on Thursday.

Ghosn said the Japanese authorities were intent on preventing him having his say.

"Why have they spent 14 months trying to break my spirit, barring any contact with my wife?" he said.

Tokyo prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, Carole, on Tuesday for alleged perjury related to the misappropriation charge against her husband.

Turkish and Japanese authorities are investigating how Ghosn was smuggled out to Beirut. Interpol has issued a "red notice" seeking his arrest.

Nissan said it was still pursuing legal action against him despite his escape, adding that Ghosn engaged in serious misconduct while leading the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance. Ghosn denies all the charges.

In France, meanwhile, Renault alerted French authorities after a company investigation found that Ghosn personally benefited from “an exchange worth 50,000 euros in the framework of a philanthropic accord signed with the Chateau of Versailles.” Prosecutors are investigating but Ghosn is not charged with any wrongdoing in France.Renault said in June that an internal audit with partner Nissan found 11 million euros ($12 million) in questionable expenses at their Dutch-based holding linked to Ghosn. The two car makers recommended legal action in the Netherlands, where the alliance is based, and ordering Ghosn himself to reimburse the company for some of the expenses.

Union members at Renault, which has seen its market value tumble over the past year, were unimpressed by Ghosn’s performance Wednesday, saying “he did not produce any factual, verifiable evidence for his defense."

“The first people he must answer to are the Renault workers. ... What the Renault workers really ask for today is a real industrial project, an industrial project for the entire alliance, for Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi,” said union member Jean-Francois Pibouleau.

© Thomson Reuters/The Associated Press