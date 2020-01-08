Ghosn describes Japan arrest as a plot

Nissan’s fugitive ex-boss, Carlos Ghosn, on Wednesday described his arrest in Japan, from which he escaped last month, as a plot against him and his detention conditions as a “travesty” against human rights.

Ghosn was defensive as he held a news conference in Beirut - his first appearance since fleeing Japan last month in a high-risk operation. He said the decision to escape the country, where he was due to stand trial for alleged financial misconduct at the automaker, “was the most difficult of my life.”

The former auto industry titan dismissed all allegations against him as untrue, saying “I should never have been arrested in the first place.”

“I’m not above the law and I welcome the opportunity for the truth to come out and have my name cleared,” he told a packed room of journalists.

Ghosn smuggled himself from Tokyo to Beirut in late December, arriving in the Lebanese capital, but said he would not talk about how he managed his escape.

Ghosn portrayed his arrest as a plot linked to a decline in the financial performance of Nissan. Ghosn had been in favor of merging Nissan with industry ally Renault, of which he was also chairman.

“Unfortunately there was no trust. And some of our Japanese friends thought that the only way to get rid of Renault in Nissan is to get rid of me,” he said.

He said there was collusion between Nissan executives, some of whom he named, and government officials whom he would not name.

Of his detention, he said: "My unimaginable ordeal is the result of a handful of unscrupulous, vindictive individuals.

"The charges against me are baseless. Why have they extended the investigation timeline, why have they rearrested me? Why were they so intent on preventing me from talking and setting out my facts? Why have they spent 14 months trying to break my spirit, barring any contact with my wife?

"I was brutally taken from my work as I knew it, ripped from my work, my family and my friends. It is impossible to express the depth of that deprivation and my profound appreciation to be able to be reunited with my family and loved ones.

"I was interrogated for up eight hours a day without any lawyers present. 'It will get worse for you if you don't just confess', the prosecutor told me repeatedly."

Editor's note: Story will be updated in the morning.

© The Associated Press/ Thomson Reuters