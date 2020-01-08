Ghosn describes Japan arrest as a plot

Nissan’s fugitive ex-boss, Carlos Ghosn, on Wednesday described his arrest in Japan, from which he escaped last month, as a plot against him and his detention conditions as a “travesty” against human rights.
Ghosn was defensive as he held a news conference in Beirut - his first appearance since fleeing Japan last month in a high-risk operation. He said the decision to escape the country, where he was due to stand trial for alleged financial misconduct at the automaker, “was the most difficult of my life.”
The former auto industry titan dismissed all allegations against him as untrue, saying “I should never have been arrested in the first place.”
“I’m not above the law and I welcome the opportunity for the truth to come out and have my name cleared,” he told a packed room of journalists.
Ghosn smuggled himself from Tokyo to Beirut in late December, arriving in the Lebanese capital, but said he would not talk about how he managed his escape.
Ghosn portrayed his arrest as a plot linked to a decline in the financial performance of Nissan. Ghosn had been in favor of merging Nissan with industry ally Renault, of which he was also chairman.
“Unfortunately there was no trust. And some of our Japanese friends thought that the only way to get rid of Renault in Nissan is to get rid of me,” he said.
He said there was collusion between Nissan executives, some of whom he named, and government officials whom he would not name.
Of his detention, he said: "My unimaginable ordeal is the result of a handful of unscrupulous, vindictive individuals.
"The charges against me are baseless. Why have they extended the investigation timeline, why have they rearrested me? Why were they so intent on preventing me from talking and setting out my facts? Why have they spent 14 months trying to break my spirit, barring any contact with my wife?
"I was brutally taken from my work as I knew it, ripped from my work, my family and my friends. It is impossible to express the depth of that deprivation and my profound appreciation to be able to be reunited with my family and loved ones.
"I was interrogated for up eight hours a day without any lawyers present. 'It will get worse for you if you don't just confess', the prosecutor told me repeatedly."
zones2surf
Its been interesting to watch, although I missed much of the beginning.
No Business
He is really sticking it to the Japanese system, and Nissan. And good on him. Any innocent foreigner who winds up mixed up in the "justice" system here....it's scary. I LOVE how he has the documents live on a screen behind him. It's a shame the Japanese people are so brainwashed that they can't accept what has happened here. "But he was arrested! He must be guilty!" (eyes roll).
Bugle Boy of Company B
This is awesome!
tiger_tanaka
Good to see the truth finally coming out. A lot of people have egg on their faces now.
Tokyo-Engr
He is not done
tiger_tanaka
Love it how he made a reference to Pearl Harbor. Pure entertainment.
Tokyo-Engr
Now....
Yes...he did to go to Iwaki (in Fukushima) while many Nissan execs ran the other way....and he did turn down GM...
Cricky
Still watching, he is in the right. If he didn't flee nobody would question the medieval system. Saved two car companies and is now putting the light on a archaic legal system wish I had such an impact on life.
cracaphat
He is a really persuasive,passionate talker.The Japanese justice system is tainted and discredited.And the big one: Japanese judges are puppets to the prosecutors,hence the 99.4% conviction rate.The prosecutors,or with his accent, sounded like persecutors,which they are,are purely glorified bullies operating for Nissan and the govt.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Makes a grown man say, "Daaaaammmmnnn, brutha! That's gotta sting!!"
Tokyo-Engr
This is an evisceration of the system in Japan (not the Japanese society or people, which Ghosn eloquently pointed out). He was obviously railroaded much in the way Michael Woodford was at Olympus but this is 100 times worse. He is now taking a break and will take and answer questions in 4 languages...none of which are Japanese... (unfortunately I only can understand 2).
I still do now walk away a fan of his and still wonder if he did something not ethical (by our standards...meaning not within 1%)...but he has made an excellent case and has moved me further into his "camp" on this issue.
I am a Permanent Resident here, will probably stay for life, but shame, shame, shame on Japan (as I always sometimes say shame on my country of citizenship, the U.S.)
oldman_13
Japanese authorities tricked Ghosn into coming to Japan and arrested him under false pretenses, just like they did with Greg Kelly.
All a sham.
spinningplates
The first half was interesting, he has documentation demonstrating everything was signed of by multiple people...exactly how everything is done in Japan. 'It was a staged set up'.
The 2nd half was a mistake...'I'm innocent, because the companies made more money when i was in charge.'
Guilty or not, I don't care, but my impression is he should have taken a week to calm down down and hit his key points with more focus.
Wobot
Yeah don't read it second hand, it's all on YouTube
kurisupisu
Ghosn did a lot of really positive things for the Japanese and Nissan.
Suddenly, he is arrested and denied the right to speak?
Thankfully, his family stood by him through it all and he got his freedom back.
His speech brought tears to my eyes....
Tokyo-Engr
@spinning - you make a very good point and in most times I would agree with you however he was put into an interesting position/dilemma and I think he needed to go to extremes to defend himself after being basically held hostage for about 1 1/4 years. I do understand your point and in most cases I would agree with you..
Northernlife
How the Japanese media is trying to spin this its comical...lots of egg on face today..
Osaka_Doug
No one can trust the Japanese legal system now.
Mayunia82
Osaka_Doug
Now taking questions. Beautiful!
N30N0M3N
Why not name the government officials?
finally rich
be telling this here for years. Absolutely anyone here can become a hostage of the Japanese injustice system in a blink of an eye, guilty or not.
indeed, hilarious watching an ex-prosecutor as a guest all nervous on tv trying to defend himself. ''we never ever discriminate foreigner defendants'' ''japanese justice is fair'' .... what a joke.
buchailldana
Compelling stuff.
Really smashed the Japanese legal system. The prosecutor pulls the strings. Sounds like Putins Russia. Haha. I'm loving this. But will ordinary Japanese people see this
Tokyo-Engr
Taking questions in 4 languages....more beautiful...
He explained near the beginning that naming government officials (he implied rather) would be diplomatically "improper" and could possibly adversely impact Lebanon/Japan relations. I wish he would have named government officials but I can completely understand why he did not.
wowyz
"“Unfortunately there was no trust. And some of our Japanese friends thought that the only way to get rid of Renault in Nissan is to get rid of me,” he said."
Northernlife
@Osaka_Doug No one can trust the Japanese legal system now.
Did you ever trust it?
Artsaveur
This shows an ingrained racial superiority against any culture that is not pure Japanese. 17th century Japan being shown alive in 2020. Things are still unfolding.... get more popcorn.
Tokyo-Engr
The sad thing is that I love this country and I will stay here for many reasons (business, family, and just a place where I fit in). Japan as just as imperfect as any other country (my country is quite imperfect)......
I am certainly not saying I would leave Japan but I must admit; this case and how it is playing out and what we are learning is truly challenging me as to why I stay here (as did Olympus in the first part of the last decade)
Mayunia82
@Tokyo-Engr I was just going to mention that. A multilingual press conference. It's great to FINALLY be able to listen to him speak FREELY.
By the way, as I was typing this, there was one lady who asked a question in an aggressive manner lol
Ricky Kaminski13
Ghost of Ghosn came back to haunt the treacherous architects of his historical fall from grace. And it’s gunna hurt. Can’t believe CNN and a host of others played the whole thing LIVE in all its vengeful, ungagged, passionate glory. This will go down in history folks. Japan TODAY readers and commentators called the farce from the very start, and now the story has truly GHOSN GLOBAL. That was just awesome.
Will be interesting to see how the J media runs with this. Now that the actually story is blown. Stick with the collusion and simpleton narratives of Ghosn being a “greedy dictator” or choose to go deeper? What was it Ghosn called it, a total disregard for the truth?
At a crossroads y’all. Test of mettle and character. May wanna sleep on it first ay!
No Business
Jesus, it's painful listening to the Japanese journalist's poor English.
Mayunia82
"..so why me "breaking the law" is a problem.. but the prosecutor breaking 10 laws is not a problem.." Boom!!
Tokyo-Engr
@Mayunia...it is great isn't it? They should ask aggressive questions against Ghosn and he should be able to aggressively defend himself.
I hope he is challenged to the extreme and I hope he is allowed to defend himself to the extreme as well (now listening to Japanese reporter's question).
This is the way it is supposed to be
ListenTheTruth
He is absolutely incandescent with injustice. Good, burn it down, the Japanese civil code (Not seen any major reform for over 100 years) is an appalling yolk on the people, used as a weapon of fear. The law is meant to be to support and protect, not beat and destroy.
cracaphat
Japan gives money to Lebanon in aid.If Ghosn went round naming names and embarrassing the Japanese govt officials,the aid could be severely jeopardized,forcing Lebanon to give him up to keep it.He's no fool.Of course it goes to the top including the prime minister being in the loop.No way,no how,Abe is not involved.
showchinmono
I told you. Nothing new but only what everyone here knows already. Ghosn is always like this. Such a disgusting excuse for Ghson by Ghson of Ghosn.
Wobot
This is has been liked 3k times on twitter
The problem with having it in Engwis that Japanese people can just say whatever they want, nobody's analysing the evidence
Kazumichi
I'm Japanese. He's doing something good.
This might change the justice system here a little.
On the other hand, he never spoke any evidence that he is innocent. He looks like one of ordinary rich people who who avoid tax and cheat. He's only criticizing the justice of Japan so far.
Guys, don't take me wrong, I like him. However I find it difficult to see him proven totally innocent.
finally rich
yeah, still skeptical about that too.... as anyone here might know, the slightest criticism or constructive idea in this place is swiftly brushed off with a "but this is Japan".
For many japanese, Ghosn might be seen as a foreigner trouble maker that "doesn't understand the japanese culture".
Tokyo-Engr
@Kazmichi....You're reply is very genuine. In some part I agree with you. This justice system affects Japanese citizens much more than gaikokujin.
He has provide some (limited) information why he is innocent of what they charged him of.
The evidence he provided (if you can say he is guilty) would also implicate the Japanese Nissan executives as being guiltyI am not sure I like him actually - but I like he is standing up to the system
In the end it is best for you (as a Japanese citizen) and for me (as a Permanent Resident of Japan who will stay here most likely until my death) that he challenges the system and tries to make it better.
My only hope is that there is some positive reform to the system. The truth is (and it is sad and it is the same in my country) neither you or I are rich or wealth or connected enough to change it ourselves but maybe this case can do it in some small way.
I know many Japanese citizens who are saying something very similar to you.
rocketpanda
Did you even listen to what he said? He said that he didn’t want to cause any more friction between Japan and Lebanon. If he name top government officials it would inflict international tension between the two nations. Ghosn was smart and went for the jugular of those within the company and prosecutors and that is where his issues are.
Kazuaki Shimazaki
@WobotJan. 8 11:54 pm JST
To be fair, he really doesn't know what we are here for. I'm on Minute 20 so far, and all I hear is him whining. The camera was on 12 minutes before he even started...
Tokyo-Engr
@Kazuaki - your post is at 00:05 am. This press conference started at 22:00 JST. I think maybe you have missed alot of this press conference.
Ghosn has made it quite clear as to what we are here for and it is not just limited to foreigners but to Japanese as well.
finally rich
Been worked for years with and against the Ministry of Justice in Japan and all I can say is that foreigners are in such a fragile legal situation no one here could ever imagine.
I know everyone has its reasons to stay in Japan but it still baffles me the idea of a Westerner coming all the way to Japan and indeed choosing this place to live instead of their own western countries. (I'm referring to white westerners, as people from other races might have quite a different perspective of daily life in their own countries, pushing them to live in Japan)
The Avenger
I’ve never liked this guy but I believe every word he says.
natsu823
Truth finally comes out.
Worth staying up late watching on CNN.
Gambate Carlos Ghosn!
showchinmono
Do you even believe him in saying as such. He just doesn't have evidence enough to name top Japanese government officials, otherwise, at least he could clearly mention Japanese government is pressing Lebanon,
or what exactly he means by the tension inflicted between nations.