Ghosn granted release on ¥500 mil bail but can't contact wife

Nissan's former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, was awaiting release from the Tokyo Detention House on Thursday after he paid 500 million yen ($4.5 million) in bail.
Prosecutors were fighting to keep Ghosn in detention and it was unclear when he might be released.
The prosecutors said in a statement they vehemently oppose releasing Ghosn, contending he could tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.
Ghosn was arrested in November, released on bail in March but re-arrested and detained in April on fresh allegations.
The latest bail comes on top of the 1 billion yen ($9 million) Ghosn posted for his earlier release.
He has been charged with under-reporting his post-retirement compensation and breach of trust in diverting Nissan money and allegedly having it shoulder his personal investment losses.
Ghosn, 65, a Brazilian-born Frenchman of Lebanese ancestry, says he is innocent. He contends the compensation he allegedly underreported was never decided on or paid and the payments considered to be a breach of trust were legitimate.
For the earlier release, his defense team offered special conditions such installing a surveillance camera at the entrance to a specified residence for the former star executive and promising to use a cellphone and the internet only under specified conditions. The latest release requires similar restrictions, including not leaving the country, according to the court.
"I am so relieved. I had been worried," Ghosn's lawyer Junichiro Hironaka told reporters about the court decision.
Japanese media reports said the court is adding a new restriction, requiring advance notice of contacts between Ghosn and his wife, Carole Ghosn. Details of that restriction were unclear.
Carole Ghosn was called in for questioning earlier this month.
Takashi Takano, one of Ghosn's lawyers, has denied Japanese media reports that Carole Ghosn had contacted people related to the allegations and stressed Ghosn's entire family has been abiding by the terms of his bail agreement.
"If they had done such a thing, the release on bail would end, and they would lose bail money," he said in a recent blog post.
Japanese social media and media were full of speculation over how Ghosn might appear when he leaves detention.
When he was released on March 4 after more than 100 days in detention, he wore a cap, mask and what appeared to be a construction worker's outfit. Ghosn was still easily recognizable, and the "disguise" provoked widespread amusement and commentary.
Ghosn's case has reignited criticism, both internally and internationally, against lengthy detentions without a trial or conviction in Japan, which critics call "hostage justice." Although prolonged detentions are routine in Japan, rearresting a person who has cleared bail is unusual.
Ghosn led Nissan Motor Co. for two decades and was credited with steering the success of the global alliance with Renault SA of France and smaller Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp.
Renault owns 43 percent of Yokohama-based Nissan, while Nissan owns 15 percent of Renault.
His departure has raised concern over a potential leadership vacuum at Nissan, which he dominated until his arrest, and about the future of its alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi.
In a video statement released April 9, Ghosn said a few Nissan executives had plotted against him in "a conspiracy."
A date for Ghosn's trial has not been set. In Japan, trial preparations tend to take months. Both sides have said that the case is complex. The allegations against him involve payments to a Saudi dealership, as well as funds paid to an Oman business that purportedly were diverted to entities run by Ghosn.
mark901
Wonderful news. Now he start rebuilding his defence.
cracaphat
Another 5 mil on top of the 8.9 the last time? Trying to get the money back by arresting and releasing him on bail it seems.
Cricky
So his arrest for breaking his previous bail conditions was spurious? Just happened the day before he was going to talk? If your not laughing you're crying. And if for some reason you come to the attention of prosecutors I suggest renting a submarine a hand glider and a faulse facial hair addition. The combination of these would balance out the stupidly you are going to have to endure.
zones2surf
So, wait...
Is this in addition to his previous bail????
JT, more details / clarification, please!!!
klausdorth
They sure are making quite some money.
Wonder what will happen with all those ￥￥￥.
Glad that he is out again, keep on fighting this injustice system!
Aly Rustom
cracaphat
That's EXACTLY what I was thinking. Let's see if they arrest him a third time...
Madden
How does the bail work out here? I assume he'll get it back at the conclusion of the trial?
Ex_Res
They sure are making quite some money.
Wonder what will happen with all those ￥￥￥.
Japan the scam.
LB315
Of course, bail is just a 'guarantee' that you will not flee and come back to stand trial. When you return, they will return the money to you. Geez guys
umbrella
Ha, one in the eye for the "prosecutors" and their fan boys on here. This will all make a great film one day once Ghosn is proved innocent of all charges!
How much longer is this farce going to be allowed to continue? Who is supervising these so called "prosecutors"?? Time they were reined in and relieved of their duties.
But really, if I were Ghosn I would seriously think now about escaping from japan. There is no proper system of justice here. The way he has been treated is absolutely disgusting. Japan has only extradition treaties with S Korea and the US.
mtuffizi
what a torture way to knock off a life? released, re-arrested and keep repeating
until a normal human result in physically and mentally impaired, the goal for
the prosecutors: either compromise with them, or your life will be forced to the
last tunnel.
no human should get this type of barbaric treatment.
Ascissor
Can't wait to see what costume he'll emerge with this time.
Ganbare Japan!
I am very concerned that Ghosn will try and secretly leave the country. That money is nothing for mega rich busisnessman. I hope the government made the right decision.
zichi
I'm assuming that like in other countries once he has his trial and turns up, guilty or not, then the bail money is paid back. If he does not turn up then he loses the money?
oldman_13
I have no idea why people are giving you minus points for pointing out something so obvious. Bail in Japan (by some estimates 13% of detainees in Japan are granted bail) is similar to bail in the United States. That is, the money for the bail is put in a court trust and is meant to guarantee that you abide by strict conditions so that you return when summoned. If you return, the money is yours, but if you violate terms of the bail, then you forfeit the money and face the music. So 'Japan' is not making any money from this unless Ghosn violates terms of his bail.
Now, as far as this whole farce is concerned, free Ghosn!
zichi
He is entitled to a fair trial under the constitution.
I quote
The Constitution of Japan, the supreme law in Japan's legal system, is based on the principle of people's sovereignty. Respect for fundamental human rights is one of its important pillars, together with pacifism. The fundamental human rights guaranteed by the Constitution are "conferred upon this and future generations in trust, to be held for all time inviolate" (Article 97), and the philosophy of respect for fundamental human rights is clearly shown in Article 13, which provides that "all of the people shall be respected as individuals." The fundamental human rights include: (1) civil liberties such as the right to liberty, the right to freedom of expression, thought, conscience and religion; and (2) social rights such as the right to receive education and the right to maintain the minimum standards of wholesome and cultured living. Paragraph 1 of Article 14 of the Constitution provides that "all of the people are equal under the law and there shall be no discrimination in political, economic or social relations because of race, creed, sex, social status or family origin," guaranteeing equality before the law without any discrimination, including either racial or ethnic discrimination, which is the subject of this Convention. *Foreign residents in Japan are also guaranteed fundamental human rights under the Constitution except the rights which, owing to their nature, are interpreted to be applicable only to Japanese nationals (1).**
https://www.mofa.go.jp/policy/human/race_rep1/intro.html
Strangerland
It’s pretty clear some people here are not clear on what bail is.
TheLongTermer
The interpretation of the Constitution, like everything in Japan, is very subjective, and dealt with on a case by case basis . The Constitution also forbids land or sea forces, but they have both. Is that a violation of the Constitution? depends on who you ask, and what day of the week it is.
Alex Einz
just run dude, get a boat sorted and leave at night... they can do court over video.
cracaphat
Thought it was the court.I agree. His trial will be as fair as in N.Korea or China.I'd bail if I were him.And he has the necessary resources to do it. You know the prosecutors at the behest of the govt are plotting to put him back behind bars.
Kenji Fujimori
What is our pathetic legal system, just extortion and bleeding ones finance, sounds like corruption and yakuza to me
not to mention racist, to mention Carlos's race often why?? : Ghosn, 65, a Brazilian-born Frenchman of Lebanese ancestry, says he is innocent. He contends the compensation allegedly underreported was never decided on or paid and the payments considered to be a breach of trust were legitimate.
Macron should save Carlos and help bring more attention to our corrupt system
Kenji Fujimori
He should couter sue for all that extortion they evoked to him and his family and sue Nissan and Saikawa, in addition to the governments, French did nothng to their expatriate.. theyre only thinking of Renault sales here.
expat
Presumably the money will be returned when he appears for trial...
Reckless
Time to party Copacabana style! I guess he needs to seize the day as the next arrest is about 10 days away...
Jonathan Prin
What a farce :
Back to prison just the following morning he announced to release news on video, then once again release announced just the bext day Macron/Abe talked and Nissan announcing sales dropping.
It is becoming an Hollywood movie made in Japan, a reverse "Catch me if you can" !
cracaphat
If they keep this up,with the arresting and bailing,Ghosn will soon be saying,"I'm broke bish." Lol.
Graham DeShazo
The bail system is becoming a rather profitable enterprise for the government of Japan.
Do the hustle
I think some people have the wrong idea about bail money. It is only an assurance and not paid to anyone. It’s only if the conditions of his bail are breeches will the money go to the state. However, from this article, the terms of his bail seem quite vague and s Kit left to interpretation. Hopefully, the specific details of his bail are a lot more detailed than reported in this article otherwise he is being set up to fail.
Yubaru
I wonder, did he get the originally posted bail money back when they arrested him again? While I highly doubt it, but I also wonder then what happened to the original money paid.
If the government kept it, and added this new one on top, my question is what are the laws regarding return of bail money here? He did not break any bail agreements, as he was rearrested for a different charge and not because of anything due to the bail restrictions, so I would think they should have returned the money as well.
Ex_Res
Have a care. The proecutors will be worse than wounded wolves now. They are like rat's trapped in a corner.
ShavedNuts
Laughing at all the people here who suggest he skips bail. Yea, god forbid he actually should stand trial for his misdeeds.
sensei258
¥500 million? He's probably got that much under his sofa cushions
Scrote
Fancy that. I wonder if the persecutors will deliberately delay things so that he cannot be released before the start of the ten day holiday. Or will they arrest him again in a couple of weeks on the same charge?
rocketpanda
I doubt he will, but if he does then I will applaud it because the Japanese justice system is a complete and utter joke.
zichi
I'm concerned by his treatment but those who claim the Japanese justice system is a complete joke just don't add up. In America, there are more than 2.5 million people in prison while in Japan there are less than 70,000 including foreigners. How is that a joke. We don't know if he is guilty or not because not a single person on this forum has read a single piece of evidence against him. It's all pure speculation.
milanese
Bail money do come back also under Japanese bail system...provided you don't lose your mind before the end of the ordeal...
保釈保証金は戻ってきますか？
逃亡などをすることなく無事に裁判を終えた場合には，執行猶予のときはもちろん，たとえ実刑判決であっても保釈金は戻ってきます。
(アディーレ法律事務所）
TheLongTermer
his case and behavior is interesting; to hold out as long as he has, this must mean he believes strongly in his innocence and perhaps has some goodies on the other Japanese board members. Its puzzling why he doesnt just cut a deal,
there has to be more to this
Reckless
Ghosn might consider a quick boat ride to South Korea and ask for asylum which would be granted. He could live out his remaining days in freedom and prosperity in Seoul or Busan.
Pukey2
Anyone looking from the outside would think that this were a third world country whose laws were just established yesterday in a hurry, and every barbarian is seen as a threat to the security of the nation.
Michael Machida
The prosecutors are going to slap him with another allegation and put him back in again.
sf2k
what the courts give the prosecutors will taketh away in short order accusing him of being a flight risk even though that's the entire point of bail to not be
Okibum
I wonder if this is connected to Macron meeting Abe?......
papigiulio
Now, if he is smart he will make a few videos where he explains his side of the story in details and send them to some news agencies who can pick it up. That way at least we can hear about the OTHER side of the story instead of only the prosecutions claims.
kurisupisu
The Japanese legal system is in dire need of reform, it feels like the 18th century in this country sometimes.....
TheLongTermer
If they have an extradition agreement with Japan then he would just be re arrested in Seoul and sent back here
thelonius
Watch. He'll be re-arrested before he has a chance to set foot out of jail.
forzaducati
Japanese news mentions that one of the bail conditions is, that Ghosn cannot have contact with his wife. Maybe now his children can act as liaison between him and the outside world. And if that is not allowed and he is inventive, he can get the word out by means of carrier pigeons. Pretty sure pigeons weren’t mentioned in these new bail conditions, but they will be if this plot is discovered and be arrested no doubt.
Serrano
For that release, his defense team offered special conditions such installing a surveillance camera at the entrance to a specified residence for the former star executive and promising to use a cellphone and the internet only under specified conditions.
I wonder if he allowed to access Japantoday.
gogogo
He is not allowed to see or visit his wife? What kind of bail conditions are these?
Asiaman7
Ridiculous! This harassment is absurd!
AustPaul
I doubt they can prevent him having contact with his wife unless she is a suspect/co-offender, even then I doubt it could be enforced.
Guilty or not, this whole thing has been quite a farce and possibly tarnishing the image of the 2020 Olympics host country. One hopes this may lead to legal reform in Japan...then again perhaps not!
Asiaman7
Hopefully his bail conditions allow him to wash off secondhand scum.
Patrick Corsi
it's quite amusing that so many JapanToday readers are still defending Ghosn.
paradoxbox
what an absolute circus.
the issue is not about ghosn it is about the police and Nissan operating outside of the law and detaining people in perpetuity without a chance to defend themselves, all the while conducting unrecorded interrogations without a lawyer present.
the fact that he was released on bail then rearrested was disgraceful, this latest release just solidifies the issue, Japan's justice system is severely broken.
AramaTaihenNoYouDidnt
He was kept in solitary confinement for much of his three-and-a-half month stay in the Japanese jail, with limited access to the outside world. He was able to bathe twice a week, with 30 minutes a day of exercise. He said he is the victim of a boardroom coup, accusing former Nissan colleagues of "backstabbing", describing them as selfish rivals bent on derailing a closer alliance between the Japanese automaker and Renault, its top shareholder.
mrtinjp
it's quite amusing that so many JapanToday readers are still defending Ghosn
They are defending his right to defend himself, this is what one expects in a democratic system, and as we see this is not a democratic but a medieval styled justice system, the accused apparently has no rights.
wtfjapan
it's quite amusing that so many JapanToday readers are still defending Ghosn.
its amusing that many have already declared Ghosn guilt even though they only get their info from the media and there hasnt been a trial yet. Democratic countries have a basic principle of innocent until proven guilty in court and convicted by a court, NO not convicted by media , not convicted by the prosecutors and certain not conconvicted by the public, neither of these have the power to do that , only a judge or jury can. So as it stands now Ghosn is innocent, when/ if there is irrefutable evidence shown in court and Ghosn is convicted in court all these ACCUSATIONS are just that accusations. Yet so many on JT and the J public have already decided hes guilty, now that is amusing. Yes if hes convicted with irrefutable evidence he can rot in jail for all I care.
AustPaul
@Patrick
I think most readers tend to comment on the system itself - do you think it’s fair?
In any case no-one has access to all the evidence and being drip-fed bits and pieces from the prosecution doesn’t help either.
The man is protesting quite vociferously his innocence, I think that’s a good sign.
Asiaman7
A well-off friend who proudly called himself “Japan’s Greatest Apologist” used to voice his amusement all these left-behind dads claiming to be victims of Japanese wives ‘abducting’ children. Then, his wife up and left with his child. And he radically changed. It wasn’t ‘amusing‘ anymore.
umbrella
How inhumane if he cannot see his wife. They would deny him physical relations with his spouse??
I cannot say just how disgusted I am with the whole "legal" system in japan. The 2020 olympics are really tainted now.
I only hope that Ghosn gets out of the country ASAP.
Schopenhauer
Reporting about Ghosn does not have news value anymore. He is gotten rid of from Nissan and Renault. He is nobody. The stage is moved to relations between Nissan and Renault. Nissan wants to say good bye to Renault and Renault wants to keep Nissan.
quercetum
Pot Kettle black. You don’t think the prosecutors would influence the defendant and tamper with evidence do you?
juminRhee
Did he ever get compensated for the last bail that was revoked. He should just jump ship before they revoke this bail. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice...
juminRhee
That is merely my opinion. I am not providing any legal advice.
justasking
What’s the point of now seeing his wife other than harrassment? If he ever wantsed to influence the witnesses through his wife, he can speak with someone and that some can speak to his wife. Japan is looking stupider and stupider everyday.