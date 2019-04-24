Ghosn granted release on ¥500 mil bail by Tokyo District Court

A Japanese court approved on Thursday the release of detained Nissan ex-chair Carlos Ghosn on 500 million yen bail.
Prosecutors can appeal the decision by the Tokyo District Court, while his lawyers will be pushing for his release.
Ghosn was arrested in November, released on bail in March but re-arrested in April on new allegations and taken to the Tokyo Detention House.
He has been charged with under-reporting his post-retirement compensation and breach of trust in diverting Nissan money and allegedly having it shoulder his personal investment losses.
Ghosn, 65, a Brazilian-born Frenchman of Lebanese ancestry, says he is innocent. He contends the compensation allegedly underreported was never decided on or paid and the payments considered to be a breach of trust were legitimate.
The latest bail agreement follows 1 billion yen in bail that Ghosn posted for his earlier release.
For that release, his defense team offered special conditions such installing a surveillance camera at the entrance to a specified residence for the former star executive and promising to use a cellphone and the internet only under specified conditions.
The latest release, if granted, is likely to require similar restrictions.
Ghosn's case has reignited criticism, both internally and internationally, against lengthy detentions without a trial or conviction in Japan, which critics call "hostage justice."
Ghosn led Nissan Motor Co for two decades and was credited with steering the success of the global alliance with Renault SA of France and smaller Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp.
Nissan lowered its profit forecasts for the fiscal year through March for the second time Wednesday, acknowledging the downward revision reflected the fallout from the Ghosn scandal, as well as slowing markets and rising costs in some regions.
Questions are also growing about a potential leadership vacuum at Nissan, which in the past was dominated by Ghosn, and about the future of its alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi.
Renault owns 43 percent of Nissan, while Nissan owns 15 percent of Renault.
Sales are falling, especially in France and Japan, where Ghosn was widely known. Although Nissan has promised to strengthen corporate governance, its image has suffered.
Nissan, based in Yokohama, has declined comment on the criminal case. It has said an internal investigation found misconduct, and has ousted Ghosn from the board.
In a video statement released April 9, Ghosn said a few Nissan executives plotted against him in "a conspiracy."
mark901
Wonderful news. Now he start rebuilding his defence.
cracaphat
Another 5 mil on top of the 8.9 the last time? Trying to get the money back by arresting and releasing him on bail it seems.
Cricky
So his arrest for breaking his previous bail conditions was spurious? Just happened the day before he was going to talk? If your not laughing you're crying. And if for some reason you come to the attention of prosecutors I suggest renting a submarine a hand glider and a faulse facial hair addition. The combination of these would balance out the stupidly you are going to have to endure.
zones2surf
So, wait...
Is this in addition to his previous bail????
JT, more details / clarification, please!!!
klausdorth
They sure are making quite some money.
Wonder what will happen with all those ￥￥￥.
Glad that he is out again, keep on fighting this injustice system!
Aly Rustom
cracaphat
That's EXACTLY what I was thinking. Let's see if they arrest him a third time...
Madden
How does the bail work out here? I assume he'll get it back at the conclusion of the trial?
Ex_Res
LB315
Of course, bail is just a 'guarantee' that you will not flee and come back to stand trial. When you return, they will return the money to you. Geez guys
umbrella
Ha, one in the eye for the "prosecutors" and their fan boys on here. This will all make a great film one day once Ghosn is proved innocent of all charges!
How much longer is this farce going to be allowed to continue? Who is supervising these so called "prosecutors"?? Time they were reined in and relieved of their duties.
But really, if I were Ghosn I would seriously think now about escaping from japan. There is no proper system of justice here. The way he has been treated is absolutely disgusting. Japan has only extradition treaties with S Korea and the US.
mtuffizi
what a torture way to knock off a life? released, re-arrested and keep repeating
until a normal human result in physically and mentally impaired, the goal for
the prosecutors: either compromise with them, or your life will be forced to the
last tunnel.
no human should get this type of barbaric treatment.
Ascissor
Can't wait to see what costume he'll emerge with this time.
Ganbare Japan!
I am very concerned that Ghosn will try and secretly leave the country. That money is nothing for mega rich busisnessman. I hope the government made the right decision.
zichi
I'm assuming that like in other countries once he has his trial and turns up, guilty or not, then the bail money is paid back. If he does not turn up then he loses the money?
oldman_13
I have no idea why people are giving you minus points for pointing out something so obvious. Bail in Japan (by some estimates 13% of detainees in Japan are granted bail) is similar to bail in the United States. That is, the money for the bail is put in a court trust and is meant to guarantee that you abide by strict conditions so that you return when summoned. If you return, the money is yours, but if you violate terms of the bail, then you forfeit the money and face the music. So 'Japan' is not making any money from this unless Ghosn violates terms of his bail.
Now, as far as this whole farce is concerned, free Ghosn!
zichi
He is entitled to a fair trial under the constitution.
I quote
The Constitution of Japan, the supreme law in Japan's legal system, is based on the principle of people's sovereignty. Respect for fundamental human rights is one of its important pillars, together with pacifism. The fundamental human rights guaranteed by the Constitution are "conferred upon this and future generations in trust, to be held for all time inviolate" (Article 97), and the philosophy of respect for fundamental human rights is clearly shown in Article 13, which provides that "all of the people shall be respected as individuals." The fundamental human rights include: (1) civil liberties such as the right to liberty, the right to freedom of expression, thought, conscience and religion; and (2) social rights such as the right to receive education and the right to maintain the minimum standards of wholesome and cultured living. Paragraph 1 of Article 14 of the Constitution provides that "all of the people are equal under the law and there shall be no discrimination in political, economic or social relations because of race, creed, sex, social status or family origin," guaranteeing equality before the law without any discrimination, including either racial or ethnic discrimination, which is the subject of this Convention. *Foreign residents in Japan are also guaranteed fundamental human rights under the Constitution except the rights which, owing to their nature, are interpreted to be applicable only to Japanese nationals (1).**
https://www.mofa.go.jp/policy/human/race_rep1/intro.html