Ghosn, lawyer protest his rearrest; prosecutors confiscate Ghosn's wife's passport, mobile phone

Tokyo prosecutors arrested Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, for a fourth time, cutting short his brief time outside detention.
Ghosn and his lawyer protested against this latest arrest, saying it was arbitrary and unfair.
He was taken to the prosecutors' office and then returned Thursday to the Tokyo Detention Center, officials said. It is the same facility where he spent more than three months following his arrest in November. He was released on bail just a month earlier.
Prosecutors said Ghosn was arrested this time on suspicion he diverted $5 million from funds that were being relayed from a Nissan subsidiary to an overseas dealership. In a statement, they said the money is suspected of going to a company controlled by Ghosn.
"My arrest this morning is outrageous and arbitrary," Ghosn said in a statement issued Thursday. "It is part of another attempt by some individuals at Nissan to silence me by misleading the prosecutors. Why arrest me except to try to break me? I will not be broken. I am innocent of the groundless charges and accusations against me."
It's unclear how long Ghosn may be detained under the latest arrest.
Ghosn, 65, was first arrested on charges of under-reporting his compensation. He was rearrested twice in December, including on breach of trust charges. The multiple arrests prolong detentions without trial and are an oft-criticized prosecution tactic in Japan's criminal justice system.
The allegations in the most recent arrest cover three money transfers from 2015 through last year, according to the prosecutors.
The prosecutors' statement did not mention Oman, but the allegation appears related to an investigation by Nissan Motor Co.'s French alliance partner Renault into payments to a major dealership in the Middle Eastern country, some of which are suspected of having been channeled for Ghosn's personal use.
Ghosn's lawyer Junichiro Hironaka denounced the arrest saying his client's release on bail meant the defense had already cleared up prosecutors' objections to his release by showing he would not tamper with evidence or flee the country. His release on bail in March was unusually quick for Japan, where long detentions without convictions are routine.
"This goes against what is defined by law. This should never be allowed," Hironaka told a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan. "I feel this is hostage justice."
Hironaka said officials seized the cell phone and passport of Ghosn's wife Carole, who was with him in the Tokyo apartment where he was staying.
He criticized that as rare and unfair. "His wife is not a suspect ... this is unforgivable," he said.
Hironaka angrily accused the prosecutors of maneuvering to pressure Ghosn, calling the latest arrest their "final card." Ghosn's detention will also hurt his legal team's preparations for defending him, he said.
Hironaka also said prosecutors likely wanted to prevent Ghosn from speaking at a news conference he had planned for April 11. Ghosn has prepared a video statement, which will be shared soon, if he is unable to leave detention in time for the news conference, Hironaka said.
Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa expressed surprise about the arrest, although it had been rumored for days.
"So much can happen. I am shocked," he told reporters as he left his home.
Ghosn's family expressed concern. In a statement, they described his detention as a "solitary confinement as part of an attempt to force a confession."
Ghosn has said the compensation he allegedly under-reported was never decided on or was to be paid in the future. He contends Nissan never suffered losses for his personal investments and says allegedly dubious payments in Saudi Arabia were for legitimate services.
In his statement Thursday, Ghosn said he was confident that he will be found innocent.
"I am determined that the truth will come out. I am confident that if tried fairly, I will be vindicated," he said.
Nissan declined comment on the criminal proceedings. The company is a co-defendant on the under-reporting of compensation charges.
However, company spokesman Nicholas Maxfield said in a statement that "Nissan's internal investigation has uncovered substantial evidence of blatantly unethical conduct."
The maker of the March subcompact, Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models will hold a shareholders' meeting next week to oust Ghosn from its board.
The maximum penalty upon conviction on charges of under-reporting compensation and breach of trust is 15 years in prison. It is unclear when Ghosn's trial may begin. Preparations for trials in Japan routinely take months.
Ghosn asks French gov't for help
Meanwhile, Ghosn called on the French government to defend him and reiterated that he was innocent in an interview aired on Thursday with French TV stations TF1 and LCI, Reuters reported.
"I am keeping up my combat, I am innocent. It's hard, I have to admit it, and I call on the French government to defend me, and to defend my rights as a citizen," Ghosn said.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told BFM TV that Ghosn is getting French consular protection.
Le Maire also told BFM TV that the French government's main priority was to ensure the performance of Renault, in which France has a stake.
gogogo
What are the prosecution doing? This is crazy.
Cricky
Prosecutors are intent on shutting down any narrative that doesn't match their version. Taking the phone seems pathetic as a new phone is around the corner a vindictive action, the passport? She is as of now not charged with anything? Nor has she worked for Nissan so why confiscate her passport? This reakes of vindictiveness and desperation not justice. Never never put yourself close to Japanese justice not just you but your family will suffer that's the message.
BertieWooster
This guy has really got up someone's nose. He must know some BIG secrets that someone doesn't want found out!
Cameron
The phone I can understand; Mr. could have used Mrs.’ to send emails, etc. However, her passport? Do they figure that she is being used as an “evidence mule” or something?
Omachi
Passport? Can they do that? Doesn't it belong to the country that issued it?
ADK99
Disgusting - whatever you think of Carlos. And surely illegal?!
Perhaps the plan is now to arrest her for failing to carry her passport.....
Wallace Fred
Could anyone from the japan is blameless club explain how this is in any way legal if one's not charged with breaking any crimes? Will they lock her up next? What a disgrace!!
kurisupisu
What is the French government doing to stop abuse of their citizens?
zichi
Nothing to do with his wife. If I was arrested when with my wife they would leave her alone.
Alex Einz
oh this definitely reeks of prosecutor desperation... they probably want to try and play "we gonna arrest her if you not gonna admit to everything we want " game... never thought they would go that low with such high profile though quite interesting how this is going to play out .
Sh1mon M4sada
chill people, the police probably only want to see the passport and make sure it's not his, and/or see her travel history. If she's been to Oman recently ;-), all bets are off.
yakyak
Japan will reap what it sows. A country that’s basically bankrupt has nothing to lose except face. When that’s gone there’s nothing left. Enter the new saviors, China.
Deadforgood
These people are monsters... Confiscation of the wife's passport is going to put Japan in a heap of trouble, unless they are prosecuting her too (and they aren't).
Deadforgood
It's actually legal to seize a foreign passport, however considering she's done nothing wrong, and Japan's justice system is already being incredibly scrutinized, its not going to look good for them nor the useless prosecution team heading the investigation.
Geeliez
Uh oh, sounds like Mrs Ghosn could be implicated here. If she allowed her husband to use her mobile while under bail conditions she could become an accomplice for violation of bail. If this is the case seizing her passport makes sense. Needless to say, this is shaping up to be one of the trials of our time
Deadforgood
Dont you think they would have arrested her as well if this were the case? I'm positive they have been monitoring all family members phone records, they don't need to check the actual phone to see if Ghosn had been using it.
spinningplates
Don't care if Goshn is guilty.
BUT
I must agree with everyone, the actions of the prosecution team are disgusting. It might be time to get out of Japan?
Japanese executive suspects don't get treated like this.
JJ Jetplane
While she may not have been charged with anything, they have said that the new allegations were surrounding payments to a company that his wife works at. So this may be in connection to that. It also means his son should stay out of Japan.
BertieWooster
All this says is that someone is trying very, very hard to shut him up. There is something else going on here.
Deadforgood
How do you think this case will affect foreigners trust with the Japanese, especially if Ghosn ends up acquitted? I personally think most Japanese companies are completely legit and safe to work with, but you never know...
Edo Naito
One must never immediately believe any media report that is getting information from unnamed sources. Everything must be qualified until you get confirmation from multiple credible sources. But there is one possible UNCONFIRMED explanation for the passport of Mrs. Ghosn being turned over. NHK has one report today that says that the $5M that got pushed into a bogus Lebanon company tied to Mr. Ghosn and part of that sum was then used by MRS, Ghosn to buy their family yacht and some of the funds went to a company owned by Mr. Ghosn's son. IF Prosecutors have any evidence that is accurate then she might in fact be under investigation now. AGAIN only a couple of reports so far point toward this as a POSSIBLE explanation. Japanese authorities do NOT require foreign nationals to turn over their passports regardless of whether their spouse is indicted. So we will hear that the passport was requested by mistake and immediately returned or we will learn why they pulled it.
papigiulio
How could they prove that anyway? Did they have it on camera because a phone doesnt leave a history of who is using it. I call this busted. Even if that's what the prosecutors are after.
Ricky Kaminski13
One step forward, ten steps back. Seems they just cant help themselves. Once again, there's no cure for stupid, especially the debilitating collective stupid. Welcome to J justice, with Chinese characteristics. Really disappointing to start a new era this way. Just lame.
daito_hak
Ok so is anyone still defending Japan in this circus? I bet we won't see for this news the same people we saw early today on another Japantoday thread defending Japan with absurd arguments because precisely it has become very difficult for them to do so at this point.
Ex_Res
Well, I did comment a month ago when Ghosn was released on bail, that the prosecutors are now ten times twice as dangerous. They are wounded wolves.
What are Japans scared judges doing about this?
since1981
Sounds to me like they don't want him available to make any public statements on April 11th.
JenniSchiebel
Confiscating the property of a person who is not under arrest or being charged with a crime?
JenniSchiebel
Communication between a wife and a husband is supposed to be legally privileged -- just as communication between a lawyer and client, a doctor and patient, a priest and a person confessing sins, and so on.
That's how it is supposed to be in civilized countries, anyway.
I'm not speaking to Ghosn's innocence or guilt here. If he is truly guilty, then he should be punished accordingly.
But the way Japanese prosecutors and courts treat accused defendants is the issue here. It leaves much to be desired.
Chip Star
Is there any doubt left that the Japanese "justice" system is a joke?
Bungle
Whoever Ghosn has upset draws a lot of water. The message is that if necessary we’ll get at you through your family.
If I were Mrs. Ghosn, I’d be hiding in the French (?) embassy.
buzzyboy
Wow lots of downvoters for the posts critical of the prosecutors! Never seen so many before! What's going on here? I can think of three possibilities...a) JT Moderator falsely adding lots of downvotes. b) Right wing group of Japanese "defending Japan's 'honor'. c) Big gaggle of fresh-off-the-plane English teachers who haven't yet had time to take off their 'Chrysanthemum glasses'.
englisc aspyrgend
Yet again Japan shows its legal system is on a par with the most oppressive regimes across the globe.
Reckless
Ghosn upset the "wa" bigtime and the hammer is falling. He may have been saved if France had stepped up but it seems France is comfortable with him being crushed. A side agreement must have been made.
Disillusioned
This is just another pathetic attempt to hold him in solitary confinement with only communication with his lawyer for an hour a day while they grill him constantly without his lawyer present in order to force a confession. The Japanese prosecutors must be seriously hopeless if this is the only way they can get a conviction. And, what's with taking his wife's phone? She is not a suspect. That is a breech of basic civil rights. Just absolutely pathetic!
Chip Star
I don't think the JT moderators care or know how to actually do their jobs correctly enough to do this and I don't think FOB English teachers are that stupid. So that leaves us with the ignorant rightwing nut jobs.
Cogito Ergo Sum
The kind of scenario you'd expect from an All Capon setting. Certainly not from an Elliot Ness types.
Bungle
I fear Ghosn may have an accident while in custody.
Solzasco
The whole story is already a disaster for the image of Japan in France, since Gohsn's arrest and the unacceptable, shameful and brutal treatment he endured at the hands of the prosecutors . Even more with his being re-arrested in these circumstances, obviously in view of preventing his speaking to the press. The whole press in France is commenting the unbelievable extend of economical nationalism of the japanese government... Just wait until the news concerning Mrs Gohsn hits the fan!
Cogito Ergo Sum
Al Capone not All capon.
buzzyboy
Prosecutors and Saikawa desperate and at the end of their tether. Ghosn must not be free to make statements in public. It would upset the wa of Naruhito's ascention May 1st.
quercetum
These events can trigger war.
buzzyboy
"ascension"
daito_hak
No no this is not a possible explanation. Either she is a suspect or she is not. Penal law is a precise matter not something that can be interpreted somehow and at will. Japanese prosecutors (and Nissan) have at any point indicated that she is involved in any of the allegations against Ghosn and therefore they have not indicated at any point that she is a suspect, So they have no legal basis to confiscate any of their belongings let alone her passport. Because taking her passport by definition implies that they confine her in Japan and prevent her from her free movement. On what legal basis?
Geeliez
Who knows, maybe they have records of her phone being used in ways that would violate the bail conditions and they need the actual phone to cement that evidence, particularly seeing as this entire saga is being scrutinized so heavily (ie. 2 sources of hard evidence would implicate whoever was using the phone, that being either Mr or Mrs Ghosn). Perhaps just having police surveillance records on the prosecution side is not enough to convict here; although I have heard cases in the US where mobile metadata (call summaries and locations) has been enough to convict in the US
Anyway, this is all speculation so we shouldn't jump to any conclusions and wait for more detailed info
coskuri
Several other news and official sources in France report she IS a suspect (not guilty until... ). She is the owner of a company that is suspected of receiving tens of millions $$ from Nissan and Renault (via Oman distributor). That said, it is not impossible that she had no idea she owned a business before reading French news yesterday.
Bungle
Because they can. Japanese society is based on power structures at every level. The cops are just reminding Mrs. Ghosn of who is wearing the trousers.